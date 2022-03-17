Lagos State Gives Reasons for Planned Reopening of Lekki Toll Gate

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie





Lagos State government has explained that the planned reopening of the Lekki toll gate was inevitable because of the huge debts operators of the facility needed to pay.

The clarification followed recent announcement by the state government of its plan to reopen the toll gate 18 months after the #EndSARS protest.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, who made the clarification, said one of the reasons the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) was returning back to the toll was because it owed local lenders about N11.6 billion and foreign lenders about $31.1 million.

Omotosho who spoke yesterday on ‘The Morning Show’ on Arise News Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, stressed that there was no way LCC wouldn’t resume tolling on the road as there were about 500 workers with the company who have been idle and have families to feed.

The Commissioner also noted that LCC had done a lot of stakeholders’ engagement talking to residents and motorists and has explained itself on why it has to return to the toll gate.

He further guaranteed residents that there wouldn’t be traffic neither would there be an increase in the fares, but rather that there would be incentives like better ways of paying in the first few days after the opening to perfect the system.

“If LCC doesn’t return there, I do not know how it’s going to pay its debts,” he added.

“All the traffic lights on the routes are working perfectly well which will ensure that residents will be able to drive through without traffic jam. I thank lekki residents for showing understanding and allowing LCC commence its business in the road,” he said.

Omotosho reaffirmed that the toll would be reopened on April 1, 2022.

He further alleged that the people who have been against LCC returning to the toll gate, were those who don’t live around the place and don’t live in Nigeria.

According to him, they send messages from miles away asking people not to pay toll and say all manner of things against the toll gate and this shouldn’t be so.

He revealed that stakeholders’ engagement was still ongoing, and that it had been massive and encouraging with LCC having meetings with resident associations, traditional rulers and different people concerning the issue.

Speaking on the death of the young lady, Bamise Ayamwole who was murdered in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) recently, the commissioner debunked claims that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu refused to visit the family of the deceased.

He said the governor had spoken to the parents and sent a powerful team of senior officials to the family.

He further stated that it wasn’t all over the news because they felt it wasn’t something to make a political gain out of.

“People who belong to another party and are going there to cry, making a show of it are not doing us or the society any good. The governor wouldn’t go to the family, call television crew and all of that. He has spoken to the parents, calmed them down, prayed for them and they received him with open arms,” Omotosho said.

He noted that the governor has however promised the family justice on the matter, adding that the culprits would not go unpunished as the key suspect has been arraigned in court.

