Kwara APC Exco, Aspirants Warned against Indiscipline

Hammed Shittu

The Chairman, Kwara State chapter of All Progressives Congress(APC) Mr. Sunday Fagbemi, has warned the new executive members of the party and aspirants to desist from act of indiscipline that can affect ongoing repositioning of the party for effective electoral success ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Fagbemi, however, said that any one of them caught engaging in the act of indiscipline would be sanctioned.

Speaking in Ilorin yesterday at the swearing-in of the newly elected state executive council members of the party, Mr. Fagbemi stated that, “the current leadership of the party in the state is poised to unite the party and would not allow any act that would thwart the move so as to ensure the party win the next elections.”

Fagbemi added that, the leadership was also in touch with other aggrieved members so as to reconcile them.

The chairman noted that, “the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has achieved a lot since assumption of office on May 29, 2019 and it is for us to put our house in order so as to ensure electoral victory of APC.

He said: “Putting our house in order cannot happen without discipline within the party. We will therefore begin by ensuring that there’s discipline within the party.

“The party shall also embark on genuine reconciliation to win back our aggrieved members into the party. We shall not relent in our eftorts to unite the party and match collectively to 2023, to not only deliver victory for all across board, but to do so with better margin compared to what we had in 2019.

He also urged the aspirants of the party seeking elective offices ahead of the next poll to embark on their campaigns with the sense of decorum and sportsmanship.

Fagbemi pointed out that, “the aspirants should have robust engagement with the members seeking for their support and they should not castigate one another during the campaign.

“We are one big family and even if we are do it with all sense of responsibility people would surely support us,” he said.

Fagbemi also used the occasion to roll out the achievements of the present administration in the state especially in the areas of education, health, water, roads, empowerment, among others.

He therefore, urged the members of the party to move inward and commence intensive mobilisation across the three senatorial districts of the state in order to garner more support for the electoral victory of the party during the next elections in the state.

Also speaking, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said that the ruling APC can only beat its own excellent record in the delivery of its campaign promises in basic education, healthcare, public funded-safety net programmes, gender mainstreaming and youths empowerment.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of the new APC state executive members in Ilorin said: “Kwarans have resolved not to ever hand the reins of government to wandering wolves and their allies.”

The governor said no true Progressives will leave the party under which Kwara is fast regaining its lost glories, adding that whatever disagreements among brothers can always be resolved if those involved are committed to the growth of the state.

AbdulRazaq added: “Today represents a new beginning for our party in Kwara State. I congratulate all members of the new state executive committee. Let me remind you that this position is a trust. You now carry the mandate of over 400,000 members of APC in Kwara State to lead us to another victory.

“You are coming on board at a crucial moment. No genuine Progressive, whatever the disagreements, will sabotage the collective resolve of the people of Kwara State to solidify the victory of 2019 in 2023.

“From basic education, healthcare delivery, provision of water, infrastructural development and access to the rural areas, prudent management of resources, gender inclusion and youths empowerment, safety net for the poor, and welfare of workers, the Otoge administration can only beat its own excellent record. We can do more.

“What is certain is that Kwara people will never again hand the reins of government to the wandering wolves and their allies. APC is the trusted vehicle to keep the victory of 2019 and no patriot will leave the party.

“So, together with the government, you have a duty to mobilise the people of Kwara State on this just struggle to keep the till from those who perpetrated mindless pilfering of public properties and brought the state on its kneel.

“We will continue to work on our aggrieved brothers to see beyond personal ambitions and sheath their swords. They are always welcome to the house we built together.

Our differences are not irreconcilable if it is all about the development of Kwara State.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

