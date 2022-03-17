Kebbi Directs Payment of N3bn Gratuity to Workers

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has directed the payment of N3,097,013,964.47 for the payment of gratuity and death benefits to state, local government and LGEA workers in the state.

A statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Yahaya Sarki, said the payment was in addition to the earlier directive on January 17, 2022, for the release of N381,778,623.68 as balance for state workers who retired from service in 2017 and 2018.

According to the statement, “The directives for the two releases were from the N6 billion earlier approved by the governor, while reconciliation exercise is continuing in respect of the 2020 and 2021.”

It added that a statement signed by the Kebbi State acting Head of Service, Safiyanu Garba Bena, said the payment was in line with the present administration’s policy on the general welfare of retired workers in the state.

