Judge Withdraws from Suit over Bias Allegation in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

An Ondo State High Court Judge, Justice Adeyemi Fasanmi, has withdrawn from a murder case following allegations of being biased in his judgement over the killing of some relatives of the Ajagunode of Ode community, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Sunday Adewole.

Justice Fasanmi ruled and granted bail to the five accused dragged before the court on a six-count charge ranging from conspiracy, malicious damage, arson and murder, pending the determination of their trial.

The five accused, including, Ajayi Samson, Kole Omojowo, Oluwole Karimu,

Akinsulu Mayowa and Lucky William from Isinigbo community, had earlier been granted bail by the Magistrate Court, while the Ajagunode of Ode kicked against the bail.

The presiding Judge, Fasanmi, subsequently granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N5million among other conditions which must be perfected and met within 10 days.

However, the court room turns to a drama scene when the monarch, who was infuriated by the judgement, marched forward in confrontation, accusing the Judge of being biased and lenient with the accused, telling the court he had petitioned the Chief Judge of the state requesting for the transfer of the matter.

The monarch informed the court that he had also petitioned the police to intimate them over the continuous attack and threat by the accused, alleging that the defendants will still unleash terror on him and his people.

He reminded the court that he lost one of his children and two brothers, who were set ablaze in his vehicles-the attack that led to the court case.

The traditional head of Ode community maintained that the Judge granted bail to the defendants “because he knew them and was bias about the case,” demanding that the Chief Judge should transfer his case from the Judge.

The Judge, after listening to the monarch, demanded apology from the traditional ruler, saying his utterances were a stain on his integrity.

The monarch, however, tendered his apology, just as the prosecuting counsel also apologised for the conduct of the complainant.

Fasanmi while maintaining that his character was unquestionable, withdrew from the case and transferred the case to the chambers of the state Chief Judge for reassignment.

