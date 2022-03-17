Gombe Signs Contract Agreements for Six Road Projects

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has signed contract agreements for six new roads across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Abubakar Bappah, during the official signing of the contract agreements between Gombe State Government and the construction firms yesterday, said the road projects which were part of the “Network 11-100” initiative of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, would cut across over 30 towns and villages, adding that it will further open up more economic activities in those areas.

Bappah noted that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Yahaya, is committed to provide basic and social infrastructure for the use of the people, and appealed to the construction firms to speedily execute quality job in compliance with terms and conditions of the contract agreements.

According to him, “These roads are very vital, I therefore urge our contractors to stick to specifications and guidelines and our engineers will always be on site to offer professional advice(s) as need be and you should cooperate with them to ensure good job.”

In their separate remarks, the Director General, Gombe State Joint Project Development Agency, Mr. Idris Mahdi, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Professor Namala Amuga Keftin, thanked the governor for his foresight and commitment to ensuring the actualisation of the network 11-100 in the state.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman Nafada Local Government Area, Mr. Musa Abubakar, appreciated Yahaya for specially awarding Nafada Link Road, which he said the people of the area have been yarning for long and assured that people of Nafada would massively reciprocate the gesture by supporting his re-election in 2023.

Responding on behalf of the constructing firms, the Managing Director SKECC, Mr. Zho, thanked Gombe State Government for considering them worthy to execute the road projects and assured that they would do everything possible to meet the projects specifications and complete within the time frame.

Gombe State Executive Council, chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, had at its last sitting approved and awarded the six new road projects in the state after a successful bidding process.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

