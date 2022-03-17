Fidelity Bank MD Seeks Enabling Environment for Women to Maximize Potentials

James Emejo and Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said it is extremely important to create an enabling environment for women to thrive and maximise their full potential.

This, she said, informed the bank’s resolve to launch “HerFidelity” proposition, which is a community-driven initiative designed to support women across different cadres in meeting their aspirations.

Speaking at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) 2022 International Women’s Day Celebration, themed: “Breaking the Ice”, Onyeali-Ikpe, argued that “one major problems is that women striving for leadership face more obstacles than their male counterparts”.

She also said that the battle for gender parity was far from being won as there currently exists greater measure of gender imbalance in the country.

She said, “Breaking the glass ceiling in our context, refers to overcoming the obstacles that prevent women from pursuing career growth and advancements.

“Women have been advocating for equal rights and opportunities not just on paper, but in everyday scenarios in society. Although the ice is thawing in many areas and societies, unfortunately, the battle for gender parity is far from being won.”

Among other things, she encouraged women aspiring for leadership positions to embrace personal development courses.

He said, “Women everywhere need to understand that no one will hand over their rightful place to them on a platter of gold. Victory is never served a la carte. It must come through a mix of industry, creativity and innovation. I always say that for women to achieve what their male counterparts have done, they need to work thrice as hard.

“Women should not forget the place of preparation and personal development. Abraham Lincoln said, ‘I will prepare myself and one day, my chance will come’. I cannot over-emphasize the importance of preparation, personal development, hard work, dedication to duty, up skilling and deep knowledge of your industry and world affairs in breaking the ice in career and entrepreneurship.”

Continuing, she said, “Go for personal development courses. Read widely and prepare thoroughly for every meeting and presentation. Develop your leadership skills. Even if your company does not train you, train yourself. Improve the quality of your mind. They say women are emotional and soft to manage senior positions. To debunk this stereotype, be focused, do your homework, gather data of what you need to speak to, display less emotion, do not be cowed in, speak up strongly and air your views.

“We need more women who are tenacious. Many women give up easily in the face of opposition and challenges. Women have an uphill task as they are inappropriately described as the weaker sex and this has cemented the gender bias foisted on them by the society.”

