Buhari Felicitates with Matthew Ashimolowo at 70

Deji Elumoye





President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Founder/President of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo as he marks his 70th birthday anniversary today.

The president in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined congregation and church leaders to celebrate with the clergyman, publisher and philanthropist, on the milestone.

Buhari rejoiced with Ashimolowo and his wife, Yemisi, for their dedication to bringing meaning and value to many lives through preaching and teaching of the gospel, demonstrating the love of Christ by investing in economic empowerment of brethren, and sponsoring some to gain sound education.

He noted the spread of wisdom by the leader of the KICC, evidenced in his speaking and teachings in churches and conferences in Nigeria and various parts of world, and more recently the focus on equipping the youths with direction and tools for success in the Biblical context, which prescribes love, justice, hardwork and fairness in all dealings.

Buhari affirmed that Ashimolowo’s influence and relevance stretch beyond the pulpit and his calling as a preacher, with his deep insight on issues of everyday life like marriage, relationships, investments, governance and business, showing the way for many.

He also prayed for the wellbeing of the founder of KICC and his family.

