Buhari Approves Reconstitution of NBC Board





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), after the tenure of the former Board expired.

The new Board has a three-year tenure.

The Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday, that Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa is the new board Chairman.

Other members, who were appointed to represent various interests as

stipulated by the NBC Act.

They include Mr. Wada Asab Ibrahim, Mr.

Iheanyichukwu Azubike Dike, Mrs. Adesola Oyinloye Ndu and Mr. Olaniyan Olatunji Badmus.

Also on the Board are Mr. Bashir Ibrahim, Mr. Obiora Ilo, Mr, Ahmad

Sajo, Engr. Bayo Erikitola, a representative of the State Security

Service, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and

Culture as well as the Director-General of the Commission.

