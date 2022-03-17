Breaking: Soludo Sworn in as Anambra Governor



David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Prof Chukwuma Soludo has been sworn in as the Governor of Anambra State.

He was sworn in by the state Chief judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu at exactly 9:45am, at the Anambra State Government House.

The event was witnessed by several dignitaries, including the immediate past governor, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu, and all the 30 members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

As at the time of filling this report, the new governor was already inspecting the guard of honour, his first task as governor of the state.

The governor had earlier stated that immediately after being sworn in, he would proceed to Okpoko, a sprawling slum, near Onitsha, where he would spend eight hours, working to provide a better living for the people.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

