Breaking: EFCC Arrests Obiano at Lagos Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Sources said he was arrested at about 8pm o Thursday, while trying to board a flight to the United States, hours after he attended the inauguration of his successor Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Obiano had been on the watch list of the EFCC following the commission’s letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service on November 15, 2021, requesting immigration to place Obiano on a watch list and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the International airports and other points of entry and exit.

Details later…

