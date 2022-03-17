Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi to Host Ghana v Nigeria Cracker

Femi Solaja with agency report

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), yesterday granted Ghana Football Association (GFA), temporary permission to stage the all-important first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup playoff between the Black Stars and Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The latest development nullifies the Cape Coast Stadium turf Black Stars have been using as home facility over the last two years.

Before CAF gave the go-ahead for the match to hold in the Kumasi stadium, it however gave conditions for a number of conditions regarding facilities which it wants to be met.

The GFA will be fined should CAF’s requirements not be fulfilled.

The Cape Coast Stadium was initially designated to host the meeting with the Super Eagles on Friday, 25 March, but the playing surface was damaged after the stadium was used for the country’s Independence Day celebrations on 6 March.

In a letter to the Ghana FA, CAF’s Development Officer, Raul Chipenda said the Baba Yara Stadium will be removed from its list of approved stadiums following the match – and will only be reinstated once remedial works have been completed.

CAF has issued a series of demands including improving the floodlight intensity, dressing room capacity and media facilities, and a stadium inspector will carry out another assessment before the match.

The second leg of the tie will take place in Abuja on Tuesday, 29 March, with the winners qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ghana appointed former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton as technical advisor and Otto Addo as head coach last month following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevacafter a group-stage exit at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars are yet to publicly announce their squad for the tie against West African rivals Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are bidding to reach a fourth consecutive World Cup, while Ghana are looking to return to the tournament after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia.

