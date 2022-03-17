Airtel Nigeria Slashes International Roaming Rates, Unveils Self-Care Portal for Business Customers

Airtel Nigeria has unveiled a new self-care portal to empower Business Customers on its network to gain total control of their service accounts as well as fulfil various requests instantly, regardless of location and time.

With the new portal, Business customers can now view their business account details including outstanding and overdue bills; access line level details to identify which accounts are active and inactive as well as view products and usage patterns.

Customers can also fulfil several service requests including bill payments, airtime purchase, account statement status, and account user management. In addition, service provisioning requests such as SIM swap, billing issues, line activation/deactivation, CUG (Closed User Group) activation and related requests can be resolved via the portal easily.

Commenting on the Self-Care portal, the Director, Airtel Business, Ogo Ofomata, said the portal was designed to make life simple, better and more enjoyable for all its business customers, noting that with the initiative, customers can now get things done on the go with instant results, thereby improving productivity and business outcomes.

“Airtel is constantly innovating to improve the service experience for our esteemed business customers and we believe that the Self-Care portal will not just put our customers in the drivers’ seats but will significantly enhance their performance as well as enable them enjoy an amazing experience on our network,” she said.

The Airtel Self-Care portal is laden with features that ensure business customers are able to navigate the platform effortlessly so that they can fulfil basic requests and independently manage their business accounts effectively without recourse to third parties.

The company has also announced the introduction of ‘Roam Like Home’, a new value offering plan that will afford customers the opportunity to roam their lines in over 100 popular international destinations, including Ghana, United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, Kenya and United Arab Emirates at very affordable rates.

With the initiative, Airtel has taken a giant stride to make international roaming more affordable, more accessible, more enjoyable and offering customers more value at amazingly discounted rates.

According to Airtel, “the idea behind the bold move is to allow customers to roam their lines while abroad without fear and enjoy calls at almost local rates in the countries they are visiting while using their Airtel lines, thereby eliminating the need to purchase a local makeshift SIM.”

The plan is available to both prepaid and Postpaid customers and no opt-in code is required to activate the offer. In addition, Pay As You Go (PAYG) rates, under the new plan, are almost equivalent to the local call tariffs in the visited countries. Commenting on the ‘Roam Like Home’ plan, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the slash in International Roaming rate to over 100 popular destinations is a bold and significant move that underscores Airtel’s commitment to creating more opportunities for Nigerians and all its customers.



