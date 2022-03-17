Africa Data Centres Pushes for In-country Hosting of Cloud Services

Emma Okonji

Africa Data Centres, one of the data center service providers in Africa and boast of the continent’s first network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data center facilities has called for in-country hosting of cloud services across Africa.

The Chief Technology Officer of Africa Data Centres, Dr. Krish Ranganath, made the call at a recent webinar, organised by CWG in partnership with Africa Data Centres and Zadara, with the theme ‘Bringing you to the Future: The Journey Towards a Cloud Lifestyle’.

Ranganath highlighted the benefits of In-House cloud services to include optimal service performance, improved network, data localisation, payment in local currency, in-country support and proximity to data.

“Many companies worry about losing control over their data when it moves to the cloud, but when your company’s data is stored at a local cloud data center, you always know where your data is and how it is being protected,” Ranganath said.

He maintained that localisation of data must be a priority when considering the adoption of cloud computing, as scalable cloud computing resources located within the region mean that companies can take advantage of the cloud without the drawbacks of moving workloads to data centers that are farther away.

Ranganath further stated that Nigeria and other African countries need to start trusting their business which is locally grown, adding that such a gesture will provide numerous employment opportunities for the young talents and improve the economy.

“If your cloud provider is close by, you can even visit the cloud data centre . Taking a tour will allow you to see what security resources are in place and to better understand the people and processes that exist to keep your cloud workloads secure and running smoothly,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

