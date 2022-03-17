Updated: Drama, as Obiano’s Wife, Bianca Ojukwu Fight at Soludo’s Inauguration

*Soludo apologises, says fight caused by protocol breach

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Wife of former governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, on Thursday engaged in a fight with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu.

Mrs Ojukwu is the wife of Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the late leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The fight started when Mrs Obiano walked up to Mrs Ojukwu where she was seated close to former governor Willie Obiano.

In a trending video on social media, Mrs Obiano was seen talking to Mrs Ojukwu. It was suspected that her remarks irked Ojukwu, causing her to smack Obiano, while she pulled Ojukwu’s hair, before security operatives separated the two women.

Earlier, THISDAY witnessed the arrival of Mrs Obiano as she was stopped at the gate, when her convoy attempted to use the main gate.

She had come late for the event, while her husband had arrived earlier, and had already inspected the guard of honour, and the swearing in ritual for the new Governor was ongoing.

A barricade at the expressway, leading into the Government House was locked with keys, while Mrs Obiano was advised by security men to drive down to a junction and turn into a smaller gate that leads to the Government House.

Mrs Obiano who was late for the function refused. She later trekked from the road to the main gate, where she also caused a stir, before the gate was opened for her, and then trekked into the Government House, where the function held, abandoning her convoy.

Mrs Obiano and her husband however left the ceremony immediately after Prof Chukwuma Soludo was sworn in as governor.

Meanwhile, Soludo in a press release by his media aide, Mr Joe Anatune, said the fight was caused by a breach of protocol.

The statement read: “Prof. Soludo hereby apologizes to all Anambra people, friends and guests who attended his inauguration this morning as the Anambra State governor for the breach of protocol.

“The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship.

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.”

