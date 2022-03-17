22-year-old Man Killed in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ipoba Ojomu Alade community in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State is in turmoil following the alleged murder of Joseph Linus, 22, at Ipoba- Ojomu, Alade community.

THISDAY gathered that the incident has made residents to desert the community for the fear of being arrested by the police.

THISDAY also learnt that Joseph Linus was one of the annual labourers to make ends meet in the community, but was said to have met his death following an altercation that ensued between him and some residents last Monday night.

Eye witnesses told THISDAY that Joseph had slapped a saw operator popularly known as ‘Kokoro’, who was hired to work in the community, but the disagreement resulted to a fight which claimed the life of Joseph.

The eyewitness, including Mr. Isaac Akingbaso, Michael Akinyeye, Omotayo Akinwale and Akinmolayan Festus, said Joseph’s death has sent shivers down their spines, adding that for the fear of being arrested, all the residents had fled the community.

One Temidayo Ikumoniwon, who was said to have invited the suspected killer to the community, had since been arrested and detained at the Olofin Police Station in Idanre.

The body of the victim has also been

deposited at the mortuary in Idanre, while the suspected killer is still at large.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the story, saying: “The police are investigating the matter and would soon bring the culprit to book.”

She advised members of the public to always be cautious of their security, and not take laws into their hands.

