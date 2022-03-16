Youths Threatens to Attack Oil Installation in Delta over Alleged Marginalisation

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Aggrieved Isoko youths under the aegis of the United Coalition Front Emancipation Movement (UCFEM) in Delta State have threatened to launch coordinated attacks on oil facilities in their area over the alleged refusal of oil companies to engage them on their onshore and offshore platforms.

The youths also condemned the refusal to promote into management positions the few Isoko indigenes working with the oil companies, describing the development as an aberration to the oil-producing community.

The group in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Ogbu Igbele, and made available to journalists in Warri yesterday, said the Isoko nation had not been occupying its rightful place as an oil and gas-bearing community and host to many companies.

Igbele said the threat was premised on the refusal of the oil companies operating in their soil to engage the youths on their onshore and offshore platforms.

Igbele demanded that “OML 26, 28, 30, 61 and others should directly engage Isoko youths into the onshore/offshore of its platforms and also carry out intensive training of the people on various skills acquisition programmes.

“Failure to address the above, there shall be coordinated attack on oil and gas flow stations, facilities, pipelines and trunk line, including movable and immovable equipment and materials of the oil companies.

“Contractors, expatriates, engineers and non-indigenes working with the oil companies are to quit Isokoland for safety reasons,” he warned.

Igbele said there had not been any visible or viable federal government project in Isokoland since its creation in 1963 despite its contributions to the economy of the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

