Youths Can Transform Nigeria by Hard Work, Says AUI VC

The Vice-Chancellor, Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Prof. Christopher Odetunde, has said despite what some people see as a bleak future for the country, youths can positively transform Nigeria.

He stated this during the seventh matriculation ceremony of the institution, where 207 students were admitted into the university.



“What will be your goal for coming to AUI: Is it to join millions holding degrees without values, those pilfering our resources for their families only or to make Nigeria work for all of us?” he stated. “Today, you will make a moral choice that will impact humanity, benefit you, your family and our nation; the choice is yours.”​

He urged them to always conform to the rule of ethics even when it is a difficult choice.​

Odetunde noted that formal education is not cheap and commended parents for the sacrifices made to give their children quality education.

He said all courses run in the school have accreditation from relevant bodies and agencies and charged the students to be ready to be taught to become total men and women.

He advised the students and their parents to note that AUI is a Catholic university, and “as such our Catholic human infrastructure will be defended at all times and that you must buy into this philosophy.”

To encourage students to aim for excellence academically and morally, Odetunde said many prizes and awards were available and urged the new students to strive to benefit from such.

“Some of your colleagues will be recognised today for their academic excellence; those on the vice-chancellor’s list with Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.50 and above and those on the dean’s list with Cumulative Grade Point Average of between 4.00 and 4.49,” he disclosed.

He thanked the Catholic Church, Lagos, for supporting the university and appreciated the visioner, Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie and the Catholic Bishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, for his support.

In his matriculation lecture, ‘The Nigerian youth and education as the key to brighter future’, Prof. Sola Fosudo, said education was key to succeeding in life.

