You Are Free to Practice Your Religion, Sultan Tells Corps Members

The Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has assured corps members posted to Sokoto State that they will be allowed to practice religion of their choice.

He stated this when the Batch A stream 1 corps members posted to the state paid him a courtesy call in his palace.

The revered monarch urged the corps members to spread joy and embrace religious tolerance.

He further disclosed that Sharia is not binding on non- Muslims, stressing that nobody would be coerced to join Muslim against his wish.

“In Sokoto Sharia law is only binding on Muslims , nobody will force you to wear hijab or force you to obey Islamic laws if you are not a Muslim,” he stated.

He enjoined them to continue to be law abiding and serve as role models to the younger generations

He implored them to perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of NYSC Act and bye-laws as well as workplace rules and regulations

“If you are posted to school impact in the lives of the students, make them better than you met them,” he added.

The monarch urged them to respect the culture and customs of their host communities stressing that their safety is guaranteed in Sokoto.

” If you have any problem at the place of your primary assignment or where you are posted to contact the district head over there they are your guardians in the community.

He noted that in Sokoto State there is no difference between indigene and non indigene, saying everybody is welcome and treated equally.

“Here we don’t discriminate base on your tribe or religion, everyone is treated equally,” he added.

He maintained that injustice is responsible for most problems in the society, urging them to study and understand the lifestyle of the people of their host communities.

He announced that at the end of the service year there will be Sultan meritorious awards for the best female and male corp member.

He stated that Covid19 is real hence a need to observe social distancing , wearing of face mask, washing of hands and other rules and regulations stipulated by NCDC.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba said this batch of corps members are exceptional in terms of discipline and obedience to camp rules and regulations.

He added that they were in the palace to seek the royal blessing from Sultan.

He thanked Sultan for his unrelenting support to the scheme.

