VC Canvasses Cleaner Technologies for Environmental Sustainability

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Kabiru Bala, has called on the government to introduce incentive schemes such as tax rebates for cleaner technologies.



Bala made this call at the fourth international conference and exhibition 2022 themed, ‘Global Environmental Challenges: Concerns for the Developing World’, of the School of Environmental Studies, Yaba College of Technology.



In his paper titled, ‘Global Environmental Challenges and the Built Environment: A Global South Perspective’, he noted that “people are not aware of environmental concerns arising from their actions, more efforts need to be directed towards enlightenment such increasing people’s knowledge which can bring important changes in lifestyle and habits.”



Bala expressed concern that environmental degradation is one of the most pressing threats to sustainability.

“There should be remedies to environmental challenges which include; environmental education, governance of nature, formulations and implementation of stronger laws or/and penalties, as well as the use of environmentally sound technology for monitoring the environment,” the VC said.



Earlier in his remarks, the Rector of the college, Mr. Femi Omokungbe, said the theme was relevant considering the COVID-19 pandemic man-made and natural disasters environment.​



The Dean of the School, Dr. Oyebamiji Okesoto, added that the conference was designed to provide opportunities for scholars and researchers in partnership with government, industry and non-profit organisations in the built industry to develop cut-edge knowledge and innovations for the environment as it affects the developing countries.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

