UNILAG Faculty of Science Gets Laboratory

The Dean of Faculty of Science, University of Lagos, Prof. Elijah Oyeyemi, says building a laboratory at the faculty is a big boost for students.



Oyeyemi stated this in his brief remark at the handover of a site to construct the laboratory to the contractors, Planet Project Ltd.



The handing over of the site was done recently by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

According to Oyeyemi, the dream of constructing a Faculty of Science laboratory started with the former dean of the faculty and current Director, Institute of Maritime Studies, of the university, Prof. Mathew Olori.



He expressed hope that the project would be inaugurated before the end of the vice-chancellor’s tenure.



In his address to the faculty during the handover, Ogundipe noted that the faculty was denied accreditation in the past due to the absence of laboratories. He also expressed hope that the project would be completed before his tenure as the vice-chancellor ends on November 11.



The university management was taken on a tour of the site, during which Michael Adebamowo, a professor of Architecture, revealed that the edifice would comprise about seven laboratory building basements.

