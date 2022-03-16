Unicorn and the Nigerian Spirit of Entrepreneurship

The untapped possibilities abound in Nigerian inventors were recently exhibited at an innovative summit in Lagos. The Minister of Information and Culture and several innovators from across the world attended the event and undertook a guided tour of the Unicorn hub, Olawale Ajimotokan reports

The Nigerian inventors displayed their capacity for innovation and desire to represent and build a country driven by technology and idea when Unicorn, a Pan- African investment company that targets innovative ideas, start-ups and early stage companies in the technology enabled sectors across the continent, recently assembled a panel of investors and entrepreneurs to its hub in Yaba, Lagos.

Notable international investors that attended the talk-shop, included Fredrick Georgias from Antigua and Barbuda and Samantha Peterson from South Africa. Others were Nigerians Osh Agabi, Tony Amosun and an investor based in Bostwana, Kenny Nwosu.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was the special guest at the session where Nigerian and African start ups were urged to network and look for competence as the only way to move forward as a people.

Mohammed, who visited and spent time with entrepreneurs to find out what they do, thanked Unicorn for bringing children from different disadvantaged communities into its eco system. He described the hub as a true reflection of the Nigerian spirit, showing that impossible is neither Nigerian nor African.

”This is where dreams come true. This is where ideas are born and they become reality. Having the young ones, from primary to secondary to tertiary institutions, to see the best of Nigeria and the best of Africa is massive,” Mohammed said, in reference to the many students he met at the Yaba campus.

The Chairman of Unicorn, Dr Akintoye Akindele, said the company is a hub for the identification, incubation and development of ideas into companies where education is fused with innovation and skills.

Akindele pleaded that in order to achieve development Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) must be supported to transit into mega companies.

He said that Unicorn, which also provides education, training, mentorship, infrastructure, and

long- term capital to entrepreneurs is open to all Nigerians who have ideas and can be supported to incubate and develop the ideas through mentorship with major CEOs as well as access to free server, physical library and virtual bookshops connected to campuses around the world to access knowledge.

“The only way we can move forward as a people is to get together. Africans must learn to build by networking, by mentoring, by access to market, by exposure and by deliberate partnership. Those are the things that will ensure that competence becomes the mainstream. Capacity and education are keys in Africa, the foundation of our next 10 years as African and Nigerians.

“All the competence will always be the strong loops. Our first mandate is to show the best of us to the rest of the world through capacity and that is what we are doing. The next step is to tell our story and tell it very well. Truly great brands have done one thing very well—they have gone beyond the contents to the possibilities. We must tell our own narratives and sell our own dreams. We don’t sell our dreams enough. Without telling our story how do we sell our dreams? By doing that we are creating a future and space where our young ones can go into and dominate and run the world like kids that they are,” Akindele said.

US- based Agabi, who is a robotic engineer and the CEO of Koniku has received funding from tech giants in Silicon Valley to develop his “clinical cyborg” an innovation that detects more than 4,000 smells simultaneously, resulting in the potential diagnosis of a variety of disease.

He said that every young African should believe that the world is his and not the reserve of Europeans and the Chinese.

His celebrated invention can also be used to prospect for oil as well as provide security at airports. Some of his customers include Airbus, which uses the technology to detect explosive compounds.

Nwosu, who is based in Gaborone, Botswana, said African investors should tell their story from their perspectives because they have a perspective that will give the world a better appreciation.

“Capacity building is about being curious. It is about being inquisitive and not accepting the status quo and I think that is what we need to be open to. That it may have been right 40 or 50 years ago doesn’t mean it is right now. It might be right 10 years ago, but things have changed.

“How do we get the young people to dream and understand that failure is a path to success? You need a framework to transit to get to that destination. We need to let people know that it is okay to try and explore. I think it comes from within,” Nwosu said.

Mohammed said one of the most impressive solution providers he met during the guided tour was a company that specialises in the production of reusable sanitary pads for young girls, many of whom miss school because they could not afford the relatively expensive sanitary pads in the market.

The minister decried the current situation in which less than 10 of the 900 Unicorn companies around the world are in Africa and urged Nigeria to emulate countries like China and India where smaller companies were nurtured and supported to become mega corporations.

One of the highlights of the innovation summit was the launching of the world’s first Liquefied Natural Gas stove, which was invented by a team of young Nigerian entrepreneurs under Unicorn’s tutelage.

The LNG stove that will be launched next month ahead of its export later in the year was invented by eight young start-ups led by Bukunola Bolajoko and Martin Omodube.

The design is made up of a storage system where energy is kept as liquid at all times in addition to a re-gasification units, which is the use of novel method to convert LNG into natural gas.

The LNG stove will emit low carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and will make use of a special type of burner system that maximises thermal efficiency.

Quote

“Unicorn, which also provides education, training, mentorship, infrastructure, and long- term capital to entrepreneurs is open to all Nigerians who have ideas and can be supported to incubate and develop the ideas through mentorship…”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

