The Push for Insurance Penetration

Indications show that the National Insurance Commission is not relenting in its efforts to use its medium term plan of market development and restructuring initiative to achieve its insurance penetration dream, writes Ebere Nwoji

Insurance sector regulatory authority, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts towards ensuring an all-inclusive development of the insurance market.

Indeed, going by the commission’s current speed at evolving strategies that are targeted at opening up insurance market for optimum patronage, premium growth and improved contribution to the national GDP, there are clear evidence that quiet unlike in the past years when both the regulator and operators said their target was to match banks and other well performing members of the financial services sector, the insurers’ current target is to surpass banks and even pension and maintain the same level with their counterparts in the western world.

In the western world such as UK, America, banks are owned by insurance firms while pension is tucked into insurance.

But here in Nigeria, over the years, insurance has remained the poor cousin of banks but this trend is fast changing.

A clear evidence is the current majority share holding in First Bank Plc by the Leadway Assurance.

So having set for itself this obvious goal of matching the banking sector and even outwitting it, the insurance regulator in recent years has been dishing out a good number of market developmental programmes that will push insurance services to the nooks and crannies of the country and there are clear evidence that these efforts are already yielding positive results.

NAICOM’s Efforts

The commission said it has been creating avenues to deepen insurance penetration to increasing access to insurance products especially digital platforms and increasing visibility of insurance across the nooks and crannies of the country.

The Commissioner for Insurance Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas at the 2022 annual media retreat for financial journalists held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state stated that the commission could gladly say that the Nigerian insurance market had undergone substantial structural and regulatory reforms over the years following the market development initiatives it implemented and the evolution of Nigeria’s financial sector in the last decade which has been characterised by digital transformation.

“The Commission is trying to open up the market across the geo-political zones by reaching out to the states where insurance penetration is perceived to be very low. We expect the industry to respond to these efforts by bridging the supply gap and ensure they follow up on the Commission’s move to create awareness among high-ranking policy makers in order to prove that the industry is ready for the booming opportunities awaiting them across the country, “he said.

According to the Commissioner, the project with the Kano State Government is a litmus test for industry.

NAICOM had in the year 2009, launched the medium term plan for insurance market development tagged Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI)

Objectives

It stated some of the objectives of the initiatives as ensuring the deepening of the insurance market and moving the industry’s gross premium form the then N164 billion level to N 1.1 trillion .

The initiative, according to NAICOM also has the objectives of creating 50,000 jobs in Nigeria through the insurance agency system, fight against fake insurance institutions and ensure enforcement of compulsory insurances.

Thomas at the media retreat insisted that the commission in an effort to achieve the overall objective of the market development initiative had tailored its regulatory programmes towards ensuring that it lifts the Nigerian insurance sector to global standard level.

The commissioner said the theme of this year’s retreat, which was “Improving Insurance Access through Market Development and Innovation in 2022 and beyond” was specially couched to consolidate on his administration’s cardinal agenda of developing the market and deepening penetration.

Market Development initiatives:

He highlighted some of these market development programmes, which the commission had evolved in recent times as partnership with Financial Sector Deepening Africa, FSD Africa to launch the Bimalab Nigeria, a program aimed at accelerating the insurtech innovation.

“Let me inform you that the Commission will soon be unveiling the Commission’s sandbox to give room for innovative expansion of insurance reach out”.

Thomas highlighted other initiatives as Risk Based Supervision Framework to imclude;”Encouraging investment in digital capabilities and automation citing example of launching of NAICOM Portal, launch of the Bimalab Project on the 9th of February, 2021. Enforcement of the compulsory insurance products in Nigeria through partnership with agencies and states. Capacity development programmes through Actuarial, competency framework, sensitisation of various stakeholders such as MSMEs on benefits of insurance, MDAs Insurance Desk Officers, introduction of regulatory reforms and policies like the issuance of web aggregators’ guidelines.”

In summary of these efforts, Thomas said “We can gladly say that the Nigerian Insurance market has undergone substantial structural and regulatory reforms over the years following the market development initiatives being implemented and the evolution of Nigeria’s financial sector in the last decade which has been characterised by digital transformation.”

Speaking on the topic, “NAICOM’s Market Development Initiatives

The Journey so far,” NAICOM’s Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development, Mr Rasaaq Salami, took a critical review of the various Market Development Initiatives of the Commission over the years aimed at uplifting the insurance sector in Nigeria, the value addition of these initiatives to the sector, challenges and the new steps taken by the commission.

He described market development as a strategic step taken to improve/expand an existing market rather than seeking a new market; “looking for new buyers to pitch a product to a different segment of consumers in an effort to increase the insurance market.”

He noted that the Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI), was launched in 2009 as a vehicle to amongst others: “deepen insurance penetration and increase sector’ contribution to GDP; increase the Gross Premium Income from N164 billion to N1.1 trillion; drive enforcement of compulsory insurances; fight against fake insurance institutions, grow the insurance agency system and in the process, create 50,000 new jobs.”

He said in launching the initiative, the regulator used the opportunity to ensure that the insurance sector keyed into the federal government’s Financial Inclusion Initiatives Bancassurance, Microinsurance, Takaful

According to him, this saw the commission stepping into efforts to ensure compulsory Insurance of all government assets through advisory role to federal government.

He said the commission went into actions targeted at expanding the reach or tapping into a different segment/unexplored market (Retail end) and, other activities aimed at achieving insurance market development:

He said the commission issued guidelines such as Market Conduct Guideline, Bancassurance Guideline, Takaful Insurance Guideline, Microinsurance Guideline, RBS Framework/Own Risk Assessment (ORSA), Nigerian Insurance Industry ICT Guideline, Guideline on Insurance of Government Asse, Insurance Web Aggregators Operational Guideline, Establishment of Liaison with target state government such as Lagos, Ekiti, Kano etc.

He said the commission also implemented machineries in place towards sensitisation of NMSMEs on insurance products and benefits inherent in their consumption in Kano, Abuja and Lagos among others.

According to Salami, as a result of these initiatives insurance sector annual premium grew from N508.23 billion in 2019 to N514.58 billion 2020 and N630.36 billion 2021 representing GPI increase of

19.24 percent in 2019, 1.25 percent in 2020 and 23 percent increase in 2021.

Market Digitalisation

Speaking on the topic, “Improving Access to Insurance in Nigeria through Digital Solutions,” Abiodun Arbike of NAICOM IT department said Insurance Penetration was a measure of the contribution of Insurance to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to him, it is calculated as the ratio of total insurance premium to gross domestic product in a given year.

He said this served as an indicator of insurance sector development within a country and how much it contributed to the national economy.

He however said it did not indicate how many people had insurance coverage, the quality of the coverage and the value it provides for insurance consumers.

He examined that Nigeria Insurance Market Penetration rates in the past six years saying in 2016, penetration rate was 0.48, in 2017, it was 0.54, in 2018, 0.61, in 2019,0.71,2020,0.72 while in 2021, it was 0.88, adding that an estimated two percent of Nigerian adult population have insurance cover.

He however said this obvious low insurance penetration could be increased through the adoption of technology and digital solutions

“Digital technology has taken the world by storm affecting, changing and improving the way things are done. It is disrupting traditional operating structures and Industries such as telecommunications, media, entertainment and consumer products have been impacted in the way they attract and retain customers.

“The insurance industry is currently lagging behind and needs to reassess its business model, re-evaluate their strategy and make the digital agenda a high priority. If this is not done it will be difficult to deliver on customers’ expectations. It is time for insurers to evolve and respond. This will require a different set of skills, culture and operating model, “he stated.

He said data is the new oil and lifeblood of the digital age and could be used massively for decision making across the insurance value chain and ecosystem and product development.

He said, “We can gather data from customers information, Telematics devices, Smart phones, Social media, CCTV footage, Electoral rolls, Credit reports, Website analytics, Government statistic, Satellite data, Call Centers etc.

“Data Analytics helps companies in Customer acquisition and retention, Personalised Service and Pricing, Risk assessment, Cost cutting, Usage based Product Development, 360-degree Customer profiles, Improving Customer satisfaction, Fraud Prevention and Detection, Faster claims settlement, Underwriting Automation, Customised Policy offerings, Call Centre Optimisation etc.

He quoted McKinsey, as saying that data analytics-driven insurance firms are 23 times more likely to acquire customers, six times as likely to retain customers, and 19 times as likely to be profitable as a result, insisting that Data analytics will surely make the insurance sector reach new heights.

Abiodun noted that in order to reach new segment of the market, address new customer expectations and meet customers at their points of need in the digital age there, was need to explore new channels of distribution of insurance, adding that while the agent/broker channels or the direct distribution models were not going away, there was need to expand distribution beyond traditional channels.

“There are increasing shift towards digital and remote-interaction tools, self-service and digitally enabling sales forces and enhancing the use of data and analytics.

“No insurer can afford to stick to a few favorite channel and to be competitive we will need to adopt a multi-channel distribution strategy while being flexible in adopting the modern tools of technology and the internet in widening the boundaries of the distribution box, “Abiodun said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

