The Present in Light of Awo’s Ideas

By Kayode Komolafe

kayode.komolafe@thisdaylive.com

0805 500 1974

The 113th post-humous birthday of an exemplar of the politics of ideas, Obafemi Awolowo, came up a few days ago. And on April 11, it will be 30 years that a Foundation was launched to draw attention to the relevance of Awolowo’s ideas for development, nation-building and human progress. About 10 years ago, the Foundation inaugurated the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership with a Selection Committee headed by elder stateman Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

The diversity defining the participation in the activities of the Foundation has been manifest in the last three decades. The Board of Trustees is chaired by former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon. Ikemba Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu was also a member of the Board. It is remarkable that these two historical figures were the Heads of State on the opposite sides of the Nigeria-Biafra war. Years after the civil war both Gowon and Ojukwu worked together on the platform of a Foundation in memory of Awolowo.

According to the executive director of the Foundation, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo – Dosumu, the vision of the institution was to “take up responsibility to encourage contemporary leaders and citizens to make the considerable body of ideas that Chief Awolowo left for posterity a constant reference point.”

Meanwhile, politics of ideas is more or less a vanishing thing in this land. In less than a year to the elections, politicians are not discussing the big issues in the economy, security sector and the social space laden with the scourge of poverty and inequality. The quarrels in the political parties are not about the alternative strategies to the failed privatisation of the electricity sector even in the face of a nationwide blackout. There is no debate about the philosophy of economic management; neither is there any fresh idea from politicians on how to tackle the crippling insecurity in all parts of the country.

The contrast between today’s politics and the political culture of which Awolowo was a powerful symbol is sharp with the prevalent cynicism.

For the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, therefore, it is a season of celebration of ideas. The kick- off was a lecture organised by the Foundation on March 6, the birthday of the sage who was simply hailed as Awo by his audience while on the hustings in his days. The well-received lecture entitled “Values for Africa’s Development” was delivered by Professor Adedapo Asaju, a former Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University and now the Bishop of the Ilesha Diocese of the Anglican Church. Effectively deploying the Awolowo example, Asaju made a survey of the moral and political landscape and came up with a catalogue of prescriptions that are worth pondering by policymakers. For instance he proposed as follows : “There is need for mass reorientation of the citizenry and re-educating the present and coming generations about patriotism, nationhood, nation- building, civics, etc. New curricula can

be designed to provide this (purpose). We need a re-orientation of the entire citizenry about their political rights and fundamental human rights. History needs to be introduced into the curricula of all students at all levels. People must know their history otherwise they will lose their identities with time.”

The topicality of the theme of the lecture becomes more conspicuous when viewed against the background of the crisis of values plaguing the land. The impact of the crisis at the subjective level may prove to be more enduring because the solutions to the moral, cultural, social and intellectual problems could only found in the finer realm. In other words, within a few years the objective damage done to collapsed roads and bridges as well as the derelict infrastructure for the education and healthcare sectors could be fixed by a leadership with a sense of historic mission. But it will take a longer time to tackle the problem of the disorientation caused a generation growing up in a society in which the line between right and wrong is getting blurred by the day because of the reckless display of lack of principle by public officers.

Gowon, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said that the essential Awolowo remains a “benchmark for governance in Nigeria” and that “Africa would need more of Awo’s ideas for development.” The former Head of State attested to the belief of Awolowo in the unity of Nigeria.

Former president of Ghana John Mahama, who was the chairman of the occasion, drew attention to the coincidence that March 6, the date of the remembrance Awolowo’s birth, is also the anniversary of the date of Ghana’s independence. As a social democrat, Awolowo had a political and ideological proximity to Ghana’s first president and pan-Africanist, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah. Mahama paid tributes to Awolowo for his leadership values and principles in politics.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar called for the primacy of place for “African values’ in the process of development. He made refences to the values of ancient African empires such as those of Ghana, Mali and Songhai… He cited the examples of Asian countries which never treat their cultural values and heritage as inferior to western culture.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, identified values as the veritable instruments required in rebuilding community. He made references to the recovery of the people in the eastern part of Nigeria after the tragic civil war. Remarkably, the Obi simultaneously lamented the “unfulfilled dreams of Africa” and also expressed the optimism that the “future is in Africa.”

Instructive interventions also came from Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, who spoke for all the 36 state governors as the chairman of their forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State. According to Fayemi, “the job is not yet done” and although the present generation might not have lived up to the expectations of the Awolowo’s generation, “the job will be done.”. He also said Awolowo’s ideas “are a reference point.” Mimiko noted Awolowo’s contributions to the evolution of the federalist ideas while Tambuwal said “we are willing students of Awo’s school of governance.”

Now, Awolowo was distinguished as a political leader by the sheer force of his ideas and the unwavering commitment to principles. Most of the elements in the huge Awoist movement across generations often invoke Awolowo’s political spirit while making arguments for “true federalism.” A book written by Awolowo in 1947, Path to Nigerian Freedom, is usually quoted in such discussions. Yes, it is true that while Awolowo was making the case for a federal Nigeria, the idea of federalism was not as fashionable as it is today. History has, of course, moved on since the period of the Awolowo generation of leaders.

Awolowo was not only a federalist, he was also a convinced social democrat in theory and practice. He wrote books on the social democratic path to development such as The People’s Republic and The Strategy and Tactics of the People’s Republic of Nigeria. However, not many Awoists demonstrate the vigour in pushing for the agenda of social democracy ideologically the same way they passionately make federalism their battle cry.

Yet the social democratic contents of the political parties led by Awolowo were quite visible in prioritised social investments in education, healthcare, rural development and job creation.

In his entire political career, Awolowo occupied the chief executive position only as the premier of the old western region in the 1950s. And he governed like a true social democrat with policy instruments to make great impacts on the lives of the people. The highpoint was the introduction of free primary education in 1955.

A Requiem for Principle in Politics?

Awolowo was also remarkably a principled politician. The Indian sage Mahatma Ghandi identifies “politics without principle” as one of the seven social sins. Not a few supporters and opponents alike would agree to the point that Awolowo was never guilty of this sin.

However, the same thing could not be said of many in the present generation of politicians. It is as if principle is dead in politics. Politicians join parties not because of the attraction of policies and ideology. They join parties as needed electoral vehicles in which to take a ride to power. The vehicles could be discarded as soon as they get into power because other vehicles may seem more attractive. Some politicians have made nonsense of the multi-party democracy with the way they migrate from one party to the another.

Today’s politicians could learn a lot of lessons from Awolowo’s legacy of the politics of ideas that is based on clearly defined principles

