The Choice of Leader in Chaotic Political Climate

Let me in the first place refresh our memory by reminding us that politics is a dirty game whose discourses conflate different linguistic strategies breeding for them dialectical perspectives- perspectives that bear a contradiction of ideas determining a nation’s political direction. This is because political discourse operates indexically, it operates as interaction- an interaction that functions to negotiate representation through a recursive properties of language that serves political interests. While politics, as we established, is a dirty game, this does not mean that political narratives should be denied access to dialectics capable of creating clear and good political climate free from phantasmagorias capable of allowing people to make informed decisions on the types of leaders they should choose. It is unfortunate that political actors and players are making the Nigeria’s political space more confused and divided rabble-rousing the masses towards incompetent and lame duck politicians seeking for mandate. In this lecture, however, attempts have been made to explicate the notion of leader with a view to demonstrating the need for people to make wise choice no matter how chaotic is the political climate. The paper, therefore, anchored the question: How do we choose a leader amidst meme narratives as its critical premise? A Chaotic Political ClimateA chaotic political climate is political environment that is so diluted with meme narratives that confuse the healthy atmospheric political climate making it blurred to the extent that it takes one longer analytical journey to distinguish between the good and the bad. However, how chaos is created in political space is an important question that philosophical logic compelled. Nonetheless, in order to answer the above question, it is imperative to define the term politics from which we infer how political climate becomes chaotic. Chilton P. (2006), in his introductory remark, identifies two broad strands from which politics could be defined. One strand views politics as a struggle for power, between those who seek to assert and maintain their power and those who seek to resist it. Some states are conspicuously based on struggle for power; whether democracies are essentially so constituted is disputable. The other strand, on the other hand, viewed politics as cooperation, as the practices and institutions that society has for resolving clashes of interest over money, influence, liberty and the like. Again, whether democracies are intrinsically constituted is disputed. From these two perspectives, it is clear that politics is about who gets what and how. The latter perspective echoed the role of political institutions in resolving clashes of interest hence the popular cliché that in politics there is no permanent friend but permanent interest. Although the cerebral premise of these views hints on how political engagements are enacted and pursued in a rather democratic manner, it is however unfortunate to note that Nigeria’s political climate is almost saturated with ahistorical meme narratives meant to distort the political atmosphere. Propaganda remains instrumental in this regard. The deployment and use of propaganda by inept politicians in making the political climate chaotic produces apolitical tendencies whose motive is to subconsciously mislead and misguide the masses, thwarting them from understanding the true picture of the political space. Bernays, for instance, depicts the role played by political elites for he notes that ‘the very essence of democratic process is the freedom to persuade and suggest the engineering of consent’ and where the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is important element in democratic society… it is the intelligent minorities (power elites) which need to make use of propaganda continuously and systematically.Again, in describing the role of intelligent minorities in polluting the political climate, Chomsky argues that the intelligent minorities have long understood the power and functions of propaganda in narrative warfare. Walter Lippmann describes these functions of ‘revolution’ in ‘the practice of democracy’ as ‘the manufacture of consent’ which has become ‘a self-conscious art and a regular organ of popular government. The emergence of such politicians or popular government with ahistorical historiography in a political landscape contributes immensely in the incubation of political elites whose political traits are dictated by megatholymia. In other words, they are political actors lacking in isothymia- a fundamental trait that gives sense of anthropocentrism. This group is in sharp contrast with other political class who, according to Lippmann, are specialized class, ‘insiders’, ‘the responsible men’ who have access to information and understanding. Lippmann goes on to argue that this specialized class should have special education for public and should master the criteria for solving the problem of the society. On the contrary, in many instances when elites lack the above qualities they resort to what an influential political scientist Harold Lasswell captured in the Encyclopedia of Social Sciences. According to him, when political elites lack the requisite force to compel obedience, social managers must return to ‘a whole new technique of control, largely through propaganda.’ The use of propaganda as political narratives succeeds only in producing ‘ignorant person though nescience’, who, according to Chomsky, is neither of Learning nor Fortune being put in authority’. Chomsky, further, observes that “self-opinionated multitude” would elect “the lowest of the people” who would occupy themselves with “Milking and Gelding the Purses of the Rich,” taking “the ready Road to all licentiousness, mischief, mere Anarchy and confusion.” These sentiments are the common coin of modern political and intellectual discourse. In Nigeria as in many other places, political and intellectual discourses are denied access to real democratic values, the moral and ideological character of political system leading to institutional decay where everything goes wrong. Let me also emphasize, at this juncture, that the role of propaganda in making political climate chaotic has a long historical antecedents. Jowett and ODonnell, in an article –Propaganda and Persuasion- have identified what they describe as Hitler’s Basic Principles which are used in mobilizing the toiling masses into making a very wrong decision in choosing a leader or making any political choice. These principles are:Avoid abstract ideas- appeal to emotions (we will recover all looted money, they are thieves),Constantly repeat just a few ideas (we will fight corruption, insurgency etc),Give only one side of the argument,Continuously criticize your opponents andPick out one special enemy for vilification.A careful reflection on these principles would reveal how magnetic and aggressive are the principles in shaping and designing the psychological structures of the people. They are principles that are mostly used in information warfare to activate psychological laziness of the people hence undermining the cognitive evaluation of the ordinary folks. At the risk of sounding subjective, it is instructive to argue that Nigeria’s political space has witnessed the emergence of discourses characterized by such principles which have actually accelerated the recruitment incompetent persons into the corridors of power. The prevalence of these principles in our political discourses has ruptured and questioned our social as well as individual existence. Consequently, there is a high increase in hate speeches among Nigerians on the basis of ethno-religious divide, lack of trust among Nigerians and above all high level of penury hitting almost everybody. On this note, one might conclude that the election of APC led government in 2015 and 2019 into different political offices by many Nigerians was galvanized by those principles which manipulatively force the toiling masses into making uninformed decision for the political climate was transmogrified into phantasmagoria thwarting the electorates from distinguishing right from wrong.

How to Choose a Leader Having shown how political climate is made chaotic within the Nigerian political space, one is tempted to believe that choosing a responsible leader in a blurred political space would be difficult as well. However, there is no problem without a solution. Part of the solution is to understand the psychological traits of who you want to vote. Assistive psychological technology would be of help in this regard. Here, we should posit that understanding the behavioral trait of people vying for mandate is a fundamental philosophy in choosing a leader. Francis Fukuyama has, in his philosophical rendition of behavioural traits of humans, identified two types of persons with leadership potentials. The notions of Megalothymia and Isothymia have been used to echo elements of thymos- a philosophical concept introduced by Plato as one of the three motivations of man. It is the emotional need for every human to be recognized by others, and deserving of respect. In his book, The End of History and the Last Man, Fukuyama explains that megalothymia is specifically the need to be recognized as superior to other, while Isothymia is the need to be recognized as merely equal to others- it gives rise to the demand to be acknowledged on equal basis with other people. In the former, individuals with megalothymic motivation present themselves as the best candidate, they are more intelligent than others, they claim to be the most sophisticated politicians who must lead and, in fact, leadership in whatever context is their own birth rights. Megalothymic people, wherever they exist, distort political narratives by employing euhemerism via blackmail to get to power. In justifying the validity of his thesis, Fukuyama, for instance, believes that Megalothymia is a more useful way of explaining the irrational forces now shaping the political terrain than the familiar terms- ego, maybe, just identity- pointing out that Trump and Brexit are megalothygic backlash against the isothymic forces of multiculturalism and international cooperation. While Megalothymia traits breed politicians who are arrogant without listening ears, Isothymia traits produce candidates with good moral and social relations. Candidates with isothymic traits populate the space with cogent and reasonable argument meant to uphold and improve the living standard of the people. They are emphatic, responsible and responsive in dealing with humans and human problems. Theirs is how to build just and egalitarian society since their democratic beliefs is shaped by the simple notion of equality. Lippmann, as pointed above, describes them as specialized class, the insiders” the “responsible men” who have access to the information and understanding. Lippmann goes on to reveal the kind of people to be in a leadership position, that is, people we should choose regardless of their geography or microcosm interest as follows: Ideally, they should have a special education for public office and should master the criteria solving the problem of the society: “In the degree to which these criteria can be made exact and objective, political decision,” which is their domain, “is actually brought into relation with interests of men.” The “public men” are further to “lead opinion” and take responsibility for the formation of a sound public opinion.” They initiate, they administer, they settle, and should be protected from ignorant and meddlesome outsider, the general public, who are incapable of dealing with “the substance of the problem.” Lippmann believes that the emergence of people with those leadership traits in any political space helps greatly in satisfying material and cultural wants of the people, not whether it vibrates to the self-centered opinions that happen to be floating in men’s mind. For Lippmann, the specialized class, having mastered the criteria for political decision, will serve the public interest- what is called the “national interest” in the webs of mystification spun by the academic social science and political commentary. This goes to show that a leader should come from a specialized class, a class that masters the ropes of leadership who can take political decision for the betterment of the people.

The above views exemplify, through binary opposition, two types of people roaming political thoroughfare seeking for people’s mandate depositing their traits into the political space through political commentaries or meme narratives. The character traits for megalothymic individuals, for example are apolitical hence such tendency incubates psychopath in the political space. Psychopath has a negative implication to political as well as democratic values. It is a kind of personality disorder indicated by lying, cunning, manipulating, glibness, arrogance, delusions of grandeur, exploiting, low self-control, disregard for morality, lack of acceptance of responsibility, callousness and lack of empathy and remorse. On the other hand, Isothymic individuals operate differently for in them are character traits of equality, penchant for justice, credibility, honesty and sincerity. Despite these clear cut differences, it appears that choosing a leader in a rowdy and chaotic political climate is very hard. Why? The answer may not very simple. Probably, the political climate is made chaotic. Many scholars argue that when the political climate becomes chaotic the majority of the masses are submissive giving room to properly functioning system of indoctrination which according to Chomsky has a variety of tasks, some delicate. For Chomsky, the major targets for this indoctrination are the stupid and ignorant masses. These masses, argued Chomsky, are always kept diverted with emotionally potent oversimplification, marginalized, and isolated where each person should be alone in front of TV screen watching sports or comedies, deprived of organizational structures to discover what they think and believe in their interaction with others, to formulate their own concerns and programs, and act to realize them. In many political activities, these masses are permitted, even encouraged, to ratify the decisions of their betters in periodic elections. To make an informed decision in choosing a leader, the majority, according to Eduardo Galeano, must resign itself to the consumption of fantasy for the majority should note that illusions of wealth are sold to the poor, illusions of freedom to the oppressed, dreams of victory to the defeated and of power to weak.

In conclusion, this paper demonstrates the implication of chaotic political climate in determining or choosing a leader. The paper submits that propaganda is an essential instrument in shaping the political psychological being of the ordinary folks for it hinders the ordinary masses from making the right decision. Although the paper has succeeded in identifying two types of personality traits that define potential political leaders, it is, however, the contention of the paper that environmental influence- be it positive or negative- has a significant role to play in decision making hence the need for extensive enlightenment and mobilization of the ordinary folks in order to thwart them from meme narratives.

*Dr. Muhammad is of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

