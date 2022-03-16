Terrorists Kill DPO, Six Others in Niger Community

Army officer killed in Delta

Laleye Dipo in Minna and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Divisional Police Officer(DPO) in Nasko Police Station in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP) Umar Dakingari and two other policemen have been killed by terrorists.

Four men of local vigilance group were also killed by the gunmen in the incident which occurred yesterday afternoon. This is just as

suspected gunmen have shot dead the Operations Officer of 3 Battalion, Effurun, near Warri in Delta State identified as Lieutenant Musa Yussuf.

Very reliable source told THISDAY that the gunmen rounded up the policemen and local vigilance men when they were planning to counter the attack of the terrorists who infiltrated the local government headquarters after their raid of parts of Kebbi State.

It was learnt that the DPO got wind of the planned assault by the gunmen and immediately started mobilising his men for the counter offensive.

Unknown to the DPO, the terrorists have already surrounded the station and before they knew what was happening, they started shooting.

It was in the process that the DPO was first hit before his subordinates and the men of the local vigilance group were also felled.

The terrorists later, according to a report , entered the armoury and escaped with some arms.

The gunmen also went on a shooting spree in the town making the people to run helter-skelter.

The State Police Commissioner (CP), Mr. Monday Bala Kuyars, when contacted on phone confirmed the incident and the death of the DPO.

Niger State Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security Mr. Emmanuel Umar, when also contacted, confirmed the incident.

Umar said armed security men have been sent on the trail of the terrorists.

Meanwhile, army officer, Yussuf. was ambushed and shot dead on Friday night at the link road besides Urhobo College in Enerhen area of Effurun in Uvwie Local Government area of the state.

It was learnt yesterday that the deceased was driving in his private vehicle when the gunmen attacked and shot him.

“He was shot at very closed range and died immediately. Even if he didn’t die on the spot, he wouldn’t have survived the attack” a security source told THISDAY last night.

Undercover military personnel and their counterparts in the Nigerian police as well as Directorate of State Services (DSS) have taken over the entire and surrounding areas in search of the culprits.

“Yes, our men and those of the Nigerian police and the DSS have taken over the area in search of the criminals. We are closing in on them”, the security sources disclosed.

Meanwhile, palpable tension has enveloped the cities of Effurun and Warri since the incident occurred as security has been beefed up to ensure that the hoodlums did not escape.

THISDAY learnt that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the officer.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) yesterday confirmed the killing of the army officer.

He said: “Some suspects have been arrested” but could not immediately disclose the number of suspects that have been arrested as of the time of filing this report.

He assured all that anyone that has hand in the murder of the deceased would be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, late Army officer was said to have been buried according to Islamic rites.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

