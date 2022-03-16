Swearing in: Hon Momah Congratulates Soludo, Bids Farewell to Obiano

House of Representatives member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency Hon Ifeanyi Momah has congratulated Prof Charles Soludo who will today take over helms of affairs of Anambra State.

The Federal lawmaker who stated this in a statement yesterday also bids farewell to the outgoing Governor Willie Obiano who said performed amazingly well as the governor of Anambra State for 8 years.

The Construction of the new Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport and the world class international Conference Center amongst other milestone projects has stamped Obiano’s name in the heart of Anambarians.

According to Momah, Governor Obiano is a leader I have colossal respect for and I wish him in further endeavors especially as he is leaving the state in the hands of a trusted person in the person of Prof Charles Soludo.

Unarguably, the lawmaker said Anambra State is about to witness an unprecedented, colossal and hurricane level of astute performance like they have never seen since the history of the state in all sectors of the Anambra economy considering the rich background where Prof is coming from.

“As Prof takes charge today, we are certain he will justify the reason for his massive election victory in Anambra by the electorates especially Ihiala LGA that gave him the highest number of votes from the entire state.”

