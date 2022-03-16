Sterling launches Omni X Platform

Nume Ekeghe

In a bid to improve banking experience for non-bank and other financial institutions, corporate clients, UHNIs and HNIs, Sterling Bank Plc has launched a revolutionary digital platform, named Omni X.

Omni X, an integrated investment and liquidity management platform, presents the Bank’s wide range of digital products and service offerings to users. The novel solutions, which are configured to enable businesses invest and raise seamlessly also complements Sterling’s existing corporate Internet banking platform.

Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank Mr. Yemi Odubiyi, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the Bank said: “Omni X is deliberately designed to offer a simple, easy and effective platform to manage the daily liquidity needs of corporates.”

At a recently held focus group event for captains of industry, the Group Head, Client Coverage and Financial Institutions, Kashetolulope Lawal, highlighted that Omni X would provide convenience to corporate clients by expediting financing decisions, speeding up transaction processing times, automating investment processes, while minimizing the incidence of human errors associated with manual processing to improve customers’ experience and drive business productivity; dovetailing into profitability for users.

“Omni X becomes an imperative solution for corporates across various sectors to invest and raise financing simultaneously where possible due to; the nature of their businesses, the time sensitivity attached to these activities and the culminating desire for an improved solution that does the most in the shortest time possible.”

Omni X also incorporates corporate account opening and other services for seamless on boarding and transaction processing as well as solutions for investments, liquidity management and access to advisory services.

