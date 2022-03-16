Senator Uba Sani Declares for Kaduna Governorship

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship of Kaduna State in 2023.

Sani made the declaration at the state secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Sani is the only APC governorship aspirant that has publicly declared his intention.

Addressing party leaders and hundreds of supporters at the party secretariat, he praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his achievements in Kaduna State.

According to him, “El-Rufai has set high standard in Kaduna and any one who succeeds him must have the capacity to sustained and build on the achievements.”

Sani said as someone, who had worked closely with the governor for over 20 years, he hadthe capacity to consolidate on the governor’s achievements.

“I stand before you today as a proud member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and a long standing ally of the pace-setting, innovative and resourceful Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Our dynamic governor has changed the face of Kaduna State and made it the envy of all,” he said.

According to him, El-Rufai’s “transformational leadership and developmental drive have redefined and raised the bar of governance,” noting that, the high standards set by the governor, “is both a source of pride and a challenge to we his associates and loyalists.

“The huge challenge before us is how to sustain and build on Mallam El-Rufai’s legacy of outstanding public service and impact. This is because a reversal of these gains in the post-2023 era will be a huge tragedy.

“Our people have witnessed selfless and impactful leadership and cannot settle for anything less. It is for this reason that I am humbly stepping forward to carry the banner of continuity.”

