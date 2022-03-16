Riverbank School Unlocks Creativity, Problem-solving Skills with STEAM Projects

Uchechukwu Nnaike reports that the recent STEAM Fair, organised by Riverbank School, Victoria Island, Lagos, showed students’ understanding of problems affecting humanity, as they developed projects to address them

Aside from exposing students to the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, the recent STEAM Fair 2022, organised by Riverbank School, Lagos, was also meant to help eliminate the phobia for these subjects later in life.

The sixth edition of the fair, with the theme ‘Overcoming the challenging times through STEAM’, saw students creating solutions to humanity’s problems. The head of the school, Mrs. Regina Jemide, said it was important to hold STEAM fairs every year to be in tune with global trends and standards. She said if children are not introduced to science, technology, engineering and mathematics early in life, it might be challenging to catch up later.

According to her, students’ performance in the fair has grown over the years, and they hardly depend on their parents, unlike in the beginning because they felt they couldn’t do it.

“In the last two years, especially this year, we have seen the children doing it on their own, researching and experimenting themselves and bringing out excellent work that you are sure that they did because they will tell you the process and the challenges they experienced and how they were able to overcome the challenges,” she stated.

She said the school wants to excel in the area of STEM, to enrich the children with more knowledge, and take them to that point where they can use the knowledge and skills to earn money for themselves.

According to Jemide, Nigeria has yet to attain a lofty height in STEAM deployment.​

She advised the government and private school owners to have a budget for staff training “because, without the training, we cannot have knowledge,” urging the teachers to invest in self-development.​

The Vice-Principal of the school, Ms. Veronica Mordi, said the STEAM fair was an opportunity to test the students’ critical thinking skills in the various subjects and the ability to identify human problems and look for ways to solve them. The week-long event was a combination of ‘Literacy and STEAM Week’.

For literacy, she said the students’ speaking, reading, vocabulary, written and oral expressions were assessed.​

“There was also spelling bee, so they did mental drills to see how they can process, comprehend information, decode things about the books they have read and the world around them,” said Mordi.

For the STEÀM Fair, the vice-principal said they looked at science and technology, which captured design, engineering, arts, mathematics, and a speed art competition where the children were made to create something from the fair’s theme.

Mordi said the grand finale was a project presentation. In the last term, all classes were assigned projects. Each student was given a project topic, teachers prepared the brief, which covers the materials they will need and the project’s steps. They had two options to choose from.

According to her, some students worked on a drone; others created an ATM to dispense money. Some made balloon rockets conveyor belts. Others made water planes, etc.

This year witnessed over 400 projects, compared to about 200 of last year and 100 of the previous year.

“They brought out parts of the project that we didn’t think about. The way they overcame the challenges they faced in the project produced something even better than what we asked for,” she explained. “It shows we have the minds that will make Nigeria great if only we can encourage them by creating room for them to demonstrate what they have learnt.”

Explaining his project, a year seven student, Ibrahim Badami, said he produced a smoke absorber to solve pollution. According to him, it can absorb smoke from the atmosphere and release it to another pipe, which can then be disposed of properly. It was made with two DC motors, of 10 and three watts, respectively, and connected to fans.

A Year 8 student, Tiffany Adeyemi, said she made an ATM machine. She said from watching videos of how the machines are created, she became fascinated with the way they dispense money. She said hers was made of boxes, cardboard, and electrical materials. She noted that the project boosted her mathematical and engineering skills.

Tumi Abu, a Year 9 student, made a drone to take pictures, but she did not have all the materials to make the drone as light as required. However, the fair helped her better understand robotics, science and technology, and other things she had little knowledge of.

