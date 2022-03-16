Police Trust Fund: FG Inaugurates Implementation Committee



Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, has inaugurated the Nigeria Police Trust Fund project implementation committee.A statement issued by the Ministry of Police Affairs said the committee is expected to advise and support the progress made on all projects and programmes of the fund.Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, the minister said as part of its terms of reference, the committee is expected to “advise on the implementation of projects and programmes approved by the board and review status reports and issues brought before it and make recommendations for consideration”.He said, “the committee is to advise on effective evaluation and impact assessment of the projects and programme carried out by the trust fund, examine and make appropriate recommendations to the board on matters relating to projects and programmes, where necessary”.Dingyadi pointed out that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) Act provides that the implementation committee shall be responsible to the board of trustees in the execution of the duties and responsibilities assigned to it by the board.The minister recalled that the Trust Fund had taken off in earnest with the provision of 200 Buffalo Trucks and security equipment which include 1,600 units of personal protective gear, bullet proof vests and helmets and COVID-19 protective kits and drugs.He said medical equipment were procured and commissioned and handed over to the Nigeria Police by the fund.“I want to let the members of the noble committee know that your appointment to this position is purely on merit and a call to national duty. “As such, I enjoin you to bring your wealth of experience and professionalism to bear in handling the affairs of this implementation committee, so as to justify the confidence reposed in you by the board of trustees”.The members of the committee include the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; Dr. Mike Adebiyi; Adamu Danladi Kasimu, Oforah Alexander Muoneke; Engr. Ibrahim Usman; Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsafe and Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, Executive Secretary of the fund.

