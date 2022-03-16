PDP Approves Election Timetable, Pegs Presidential Forms at N40m

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the party’s guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this while reading the communique issued at the end of the 95th NEC meeting of the party in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologunagba said that the NEC also approved N40 million for nomination and expression of interest forms for the presidential election.

He said that the decision was taken after extensive deliberations on issues of urgent national importance as well as preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“In preparations for the 2023 General Elections, NEC approved the PDP Electoral Guidelines for the conduct of primary elections

“NEC approved the timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

“The following amounts for the forms were approved by NEC:

“State House of Assembly -Expression of Interest at N100,000 and Nomination Form at N500,000.

“House of Representatives- Expression of Interest -N500,000; Nomination Form-N2,000,000.

“For the Senate: Expression of Interest -N500,000, Nomination Form N3,000,000.

“Governorship – expression of interest – N1,000,000, while Nomination Form is N20,000,000.

“President- Expression of Interest form-N5,000,000 and nomination form – N35,000,000,” he said.

He disclosed that NEC also approved a 50 per cent reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 years to 30 years for various elective positions.

“NEC also approved the commencement of sale of expression of interest and nomination forms from Thursday, March 17, 2022,” he said.

Ologunagba added that the party also approved the establishment of a 37-member Zoning Committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections.

The national publicity secretary, who said that the committee had two weeks to submit its reports, noted that the committee members would be drawn from states.

Ologunagba said that the NEC expressed confidence in the ability of the NWC to lead PDP to win the Presidential election, majority of state governors as well as majority of seats in the National and State Assemblies.

On the state of the nation, he said that NEC strongly condemned the issue of corruption and insensitivity resulting in worsening insecurity and agonizing economic hardship in the country.

He said that the NEC also condemned corruption in government which was responsible for the excruciating fuel crisis and collapse of national grid that crippled economic and social activities in the country.

“NEC notes that Nigerians are now looking up to the PDP for solution and as such urged all Party members to remain united in the PDP’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our country from the misrule of the APC,” Ologbondiyan said. (NAN)

