Osinbajo: With Political Will, Hard work, Agriculture Can Solve Nigeria’s IGR Problems

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The challenge of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) facing the nation could be solved through agriculture with the right political will and hardwork, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,has said.

Speaking Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a delegation from the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Osinbajo stressed that amid tight fiscal revenue generation, especially, in the 36 states of the federation, agriculture could be a significant contributor to government coffers, boosting resource mobilisation.

According to him, all it would take is the hardwork and dedication of all stakeholders in the sector.

The vice-president, who spoke after listening to a presentation on the Commission’s framework for sustainable agricultural transformation in the states said, “agriculture can be the solution to a lot of our IGR needs and a lot of our resource needs. It has been proven so many times that it is possible.”

Making reference to what was obtainable in the 1950s and 60s in the agricultural sector in the then regional governments, Osinbajo noted that the truth of the matter is that the difference between then and now is the political will.

“There is no question at all that there is far more information today than there was then but someone has to have the will to do it. There is no question at all, that any part of Nigeria, if there is sufficient dedication and hard work, can feed the entire country. There are smaller countries not up to the size of one state in Nigeria that are producing enough and exporting produce to other parts of the world.”

He also acknowledged the importance of private sector collaboration in transforming agriculture but emphasised the need for stakeholders to focus on research and development, noting that the progress made by some countries of the world, especially, in the area of commercial farming have been hinged on research.

His words: “Obviously, what will take us out of the woods and make us relevant in terms of export and even in terms of satisfying local demands is commercial farming.”

Addressing the concern raised about challenges in developing the agriculture value chain, the vice-president said, “There must be a way of perfecting the value chain and ensuring that the value chain actually works.

“Of course, it involves logistics, transportation, credit facility, etc. A lot more attention needs to be paid to how that value chain works. No matter how much you are producing, if you don’t work on the value chain, you will just be wasting a lot of the resources.”

On government’s policy, Osinbajo said: ,“We have been doing a lot of work with agro-export in particular. One of the problems that we are faced with is even with the whole process of exporting. We are addressing the problem, we have had several meetings with agro exporters. It is among the issues that we are trying to pay attention to.”

The Vice President then commended the DAWN Commission for its efforts, noting that the work that the commission was doing was seminal, and work not just for the present but,perhaps, for the future of the Southwest region and of course, of the entire nation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of DAWN, Mr Seye Oyeleye, briefed the VP on the efforts made over the years, reporting that the commission has developed blueprints for the development of the health and education sectors in the six Southwest states, citing particularly, the revitalisation of cocoa production and the framework for sustainable agricultural transformation in the region, among achievements recorded by the commission in the nine years of its establishment.

