Okocha, Kanu, Others Storm Lagos for Tinubu Novelty Match

Former Super Eagles stars including Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Nwanko Kanu, Peter Rufai, Mutiu Adepoju, among others are billed to play a novelty football match to commemorate the 70th birthday of former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu.

The Director General, Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Mr. Ibrahim Umar, disclosed this Tuesday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

He added that the novelty match was organised by TSG in collaboration with Lagos state government to commemorate the birthday of the Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who would be 70 on 29th March, 2022.

Ibrahim said the novelty match would be organised simultaneously with prayers across the six geo-political zones across the country.

He stated: “There will also be a Novelty Football Match between Ex- Super Eagles International Players and the Asiwaju Team at Onikan Stadium Lagos on 20th March 2022.

“Among the Ex Super Eagles players set to play are Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Peter Rufai, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal,Julius Aghahowa, Victor Ikpeba, Uche Okechukwu, Ifeanyi Udeze, Taribo West, Victor Agali, Ike Shorunmu, Victor Ezeji, Obafemi Abiodun, Dosu Joseph, Jonathan Akpoborie to list a few.”

The DG said awards would be presented to Tinubu by the ex-Super Eagles and Kanu Heart Foundation.

Umar noted that the 13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, an annual high-powered policy roundtable, is expected to add colour to the birthday celebration and attract prominent Nigerians in preparation for what political pundits described as a remarkable watershed.

Speaking, ex Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, said it would be a pleasure to celebrate someone that has been an icon of grassroots football development in Lagos State.

He said he wants to use the medium to say thank you for what Lagos has done for him.

According to Rufai, “I came to Lagos at 17 with a Christmas shoe. I came for a trial at Stationery Stores and I was picked. I was given a house and a car.”

Dodo Manyana as Rufai is fondly called joked that he would use his performance in the novelty match to cause confusion for Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguaveon, stressing that after his performance, the coach would think of inviting him to the national team again.

