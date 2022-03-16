Okocha, Kanu, Others Storm Lagos for Tinubu Novelty Match

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Super Eagles stars, including Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Nwanko Kanu, Peter Rufai, Mutiu Adepoju, among others, are billed to play a novelty football match to commemorate the 70th birthday of former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu.

The Director-General, Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Mr. Ibrahim Umar disclosed this yesterday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

He added that the novelty match was organised by TSG in collaboration with Lagos State Government to commemorate the birthday of the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who would be 70 on March 29, 2022.

Ibrahim said the novelty match would be organised simultaneously with prayers across the six geo-political zones across the country.

According to him, “There will also be a novelty football match between ex- Super Eagles international players and the Asiwaju Team at Onikan Stadium in Lagos on March 20, 2022.

“Among the ex-Super Eagles players set to play are Kanu Nwankwo, Jay Jay Okocha, Peter Rufai, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Julius Aghahowa, Victor Ikpeba, Uche Okechukwu, Ifeanyi Udeze, Taribo West, Victor Agali, Ike Shorunmu, Victor Ezeji, Obafemi Abiodun, Dosu Joseph, Jonathan among others.”

The DG said the awards would be presented to Tinubu by the ex-Super Eagles and Kanu Heart Foundation.

Umar noted that the 13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, an annual high-powered policy roundtable, is expected to add colour to the birthday celebration and attract prominent Nigerians in preparation for what political pundits described as a remarkable watershed in the career of the man known to be wielding considerable influence on the political landscape of the country.

While speaking, ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, said it would be a pleasure to celebrate someone that has been an icon of grassroots football development in Lagos State.

He said he wanted to use the medium to say thank you for what Lagos has done for him.

According to him, “I came to Lagos at 17 with a Christmas shoe. I came for a trial at Stationary Stores, and I was picked. I was given a house and a car.”

Rufai said he would use his performance in the novelty match to cause confusion for the Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguaveon, saying after his performance, the coach would be thinking of inviting him to the national team again.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

