Obasanjo, Osinbajo, APC Govs to Attend AbdulRazaq’s Turbaning as Mutawali of Ilorin Friday

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Yemi Osibajo (SAN), All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and members of the diplomatic community are some of the personalities expected at the turbaning ceremony of Dr. Alimi Abdulrazaq, elder brother of the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, this Friday.

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari will turban Alimi, a scion of the Abdulrazaqs as the Mutawali of Ilorin.

The turbaning ceremony will take place at the palace square of the Emir of Ilorin at 10am and it will be followed by Jumat service at the Ilorin central mosque.

Speaking with journalists yesterday on the level of preparations for the event, Chairman, Main Organising Committee of the turbaning ceremony, Dr Yusuf Lawal, said the newly appointed Mutawali of Ilorin succeeded his late father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Abdulrazaq (SAN).

Lawal urged sons and daughters of the Ilorin Emirate, Islamic clerics, friends and well wishers to troop in for the occasion, adding that, “distinguished personalities in Nigeria and other parts of the world will grace the turbaning ceremony.

“Honorary titles are call to service meant to attract development to the emirate. The Abdulrazaqs are determined to take up that responsibilities with dispatch.

“We will ensure the ceremony is a huge success. This we will do by improving on the challenges encountered by the previous turbaning ceremonies in the ancient city.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

