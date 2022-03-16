‘Non-passage of Social Work Bill Fueling Killings, Poverty, Rights Abuses’

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Nigerian Association of Social Workers (NASoW) has declared that the non-passage of the Social Work (Establishment) Bill pending before the National Assembly has contributed to the sudden surge in killings, human rights abuses, and poverty in the country.

NASoW said allowing the bill to remain unpassed had hindered social workers from giving the right fight to protect Nigerians, thereby triggering social injustices like killings, kidnappings, poverty, gender inequality, economic deprivation and other social ills.

The association stated these in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday at a press conference to mark the 2022 World’s Social Work Day with the theme: ‘Co-Building a New Eco-Social World: Leaving No One Behind’.

The NASoW National President, Alhaji Moshood Mustapha, said the bill was represented in February 2022 to legalise the operations of social workers in the country, whose cardinal objectives are to prevent social injustices, promote human rights, particularly the one that relates to the standard of living of the Nigerian populace.

He said: “Social workers are to promote social, political and economic growth of a nation. We are to advocate for the rights of citizens regarding their social, economic, legal and physical welfare so that we can all feel the dividends of democracy.

“For social workers to be deeply involved and achieve these, we presented the Social Work (Establishment) Bill to strengthen us to be able to fight for our citizens. We have to get a bill of operationalisation to empower us to call a spade a spade when the wrong things are done. We have to be regulated and legally empowered to achieve these.

“As part of our contributions, more than 25 states had domesticated the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) law. We have also worked for the domestication of Child’s Rights laws. Over 26 states had domesticated it and over 18 are running with it to protect the rights of our children and to also stand for the widows.

“I want to appeal to the Senate to pass the bill to encourage social workers and new entrants into the profession as its being done in advanced nations.”

Mustapha added that the ‘co-building’ concept was initiated to pioneer a better order for social development, saying holding the global event in Ekiti State was meant to appreciate Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, for their contributions to social work.

Also, the state NaSoW’s Chairman, Mr. Temitope Adewusi, said the association conferred award on the First lady, Mrs. Fayemi, for mooting series of programmes to ensure women empowerment, gender equality, rights protection and others in the state.

