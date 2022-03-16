NJC Places Judge on Watchlist

* Recommends appointment of six others as heads of courts



Alex Enumah in Abuja



The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Wednesday announced the placement of Justice Muawiyah Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, on its ‘Watchlist’ for a period of one year.

Justice Idris was placed on the NJC’s watchlist shortly after he was issued a warning letter “for signing the writ of possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgment in suit no. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd”.

The suit was for recovery of demised property.

The decision to place the judge on suspension, according to a statement from the council, was taken at the NJC’s 97th meeting held on March 15 and 16, 2022, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

The statement, signed by the Director, Information, NJC, Mr Soji Oye, explained that the council agreed with the findings of the committee that investigated the judge that his action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgment Enforcement Rules 2004.

Besides Idris, the NJC also issued a similar warning letter to Justice M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State having found merit in the petition written against him in suit no. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University.

He was said to have signed the writ of attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending.

Meanwhile, the NJC at the same meeting, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended a total of 15 successful candidates as heads of courts and other judicial officers in Nigeria.

Those recommended for the position of heads of court are: Justice David Mann – Plateau State CJ; Justice Joseph Awak – Gombe State CJ; Kadi Abdurrahman Abubakar – Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kaduna State; Kadi Shuaibu Ahmad – Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba State; Justice Ihemnacho Obuzor, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers State and Justice Sampson Anjor – President, Customary Court of Appeal, Cross River State.

While six judges were recommended for the Federal High Court, only one each were recommended for the FCT High Court, Sharia Court of Appeal and the Customary Court of Appeal.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and their respective state governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective state House of Assemblies as the case may be.

“The members also considered the reports of various committees and noted the notification of retirements of 23 judicial officers of the federal and state courts and notification of death of one state High Court judge,” NJC said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

