News in Photographs: Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.The meeting holding at the Council Chambers is physically being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari. Ministers attending the meeting include that of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; FCT, Mohammed Bello; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, and Power, Abubakar Aliyu.Other Ministers and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan are attending virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.



See Images

