Mizala Launches First Digital Insurance Services in Nigeria

Mizala in partnership with Universal insurance PLC has launched its bespoke and convenient digital insurance services to Nigerians by activating its primary product, Flexi Auto Insurance.

Flexi Auto Insurance, through Mizala, is said to be a first of its kind auto insurance package that allows customers to buy weekly, monthly and annually on a pay-as-you-go arrangement for their auto insurance.

This is because Mizala is set to revolutionise the auto insurance space, as it liberalises and enhances the experience of comprehensive insurance coverage for vehicle owners in Nigeria, through a convenient payment system.

According to its Co-Founder and CEO, Marcel Okorie, Flexi Auto Insurance through Mizala has been designed to spread the reach of auto insurance services to everyone while midwifing the culture of accessing affordable auto insurance cover in the country.

He said, “We’re driven by a sheer desire to have everyone protect what they love.”

And as part of its launch plan, Mizala noted that it is open to partner agents who will spread the message of affordable car insurance in Nigeria through the Flexi Auto Insurance product.

All intending agents are expected to simply download the Mizala app on Google Playstore or Apple Store, sign up, get vehicle owners to buy insurance, and make cool commissions on every sale.

