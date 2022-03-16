Methodist Boys High School Alumni Tasks Church on Land Dispute





Funmi Ogundare

Following the controversy on the sale of a parcel of land belonging to Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, for commercial purpose by the Methodist Church, the alumni President of the school, Mr. Kolapo Sogbetun, yesterday appealed to the church to partner it in putting up projects that would benefit the students and enable the school regain its lost glory.

According to report, sometimes in 2012, the church, under the leadership of the Prelate, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Ola Makinde, then had attempted to plunder part of the property (measuring about two acres) of the school for commercial purposes, which is non-educational.

He had maintained that the church had obtained a new Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and survey plan in the name of the church on the same land from educational to commercial purpose without any proof of assertion.

In July 2021, an old boy of the school had noticed that the church had affixed to the external fence of the school a sign board advertising the stretch of the land and calling on developers for a joint venture to effect luxury flat under a project called ‘The Wesley’, for sale to interested buyers/subscribers for commercial purpose.

The move by the church, however, didn’t go down well with the alumni of the school, as the president told journalists during the 144th Founder’s Day celebration that it is in blatant violation of the purpose of educational use stated in the C of O.

According to him, “There’s a dispute between us and the Methodist Church. As a matter of fact, we are sitting on 5.77

hectares extending to Kuramo waters. There is a portion of land which they have said they wanted to use to construct luxury flats, and we are saying no, because we will not take such other than for educational purposes. We objected to the erection of the luxury flats, and they stopped.”

He said the Cof O number: 25/25/1983N, is in the name of Methodist Boys High School, which statutory right was granted by the Lagos State Government, adding that the parcel of land which measured 5.771 hectares within the Maroko Scheme phase one, gives the school the exclusive right of alienation, ownership and possession without disturbance from any other separate entity.

“The school is the second oldest in the country; and because of trespassers who have come round, we have been restricted to 3.77 hectares, and we appeal to the church to partner us in progress so that we can see to the building of all the projects in this school, including the swimming pool, classrooms, hostel blocks, staff quarters, computer technology, theatre arts and contemporary buildings befitting of schools of international standard,” Sogbetun stated.

He noted that the alumni have been advised by the Attorney General to refer the matter to court of arbitration (ADR), while expressing concern that the church had also obtained a C of O during Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration in 2012, with a different title which does not reflect the name of the school.

“So we are trying to approach the ADR for a resolution so that they can revoke the one in the name of Methodist Church. In law, there is a priority rule which says that the first in time prevails.

“So the name will continue to be in Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, and we do not want our property or the assets of the school to be used for commercial purposes, which might eventually be turned into brothel. It’s going to be an eyesore. We have a piece of land left, and we don’t want any encroachment by the church,” the president stressed.

