Masari Denies Meeting Buhari in London on APC Leadership Feud

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has dispelled the rumours that he met President Muhammudu Buhari in London on the current leadership tussle rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists at the Government House in Katsina last Monday evening, Masari’s acting Director-General on Media, Al-amin Isa, described the speculation as fiction of the imagination of those peddling it.

There are speculations in Katsina that the governor had traveled to London to lobby President Buhari on the need to end the leadership crisis afflicting the APC.

But Isa, during the media chat, said: “The main reason for addressing you today (Monday) is to dispel rumours going round that the governor has traveled to London to lobby President Buhari on the APC crisis.

“We want to state it categorically clear that the governor has not traveled anywhere recently. And all the rumours going round are just the figment of the imaginations of those people speculating them.”

According to the acting director-general on media, “The governor has not traveled, and he has not gone to London as people are speculating.”

