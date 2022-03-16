Man Utd, Ajax Knocked out of Champions League

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign ended in the disappointment of defeat by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford last night to leave them with only a Premier League top-four place to fight for this season.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were not short on endeavour but lacked the guile to break down Atletico’s trademark resilience as Renan Lodi’s far-post header four minutes before half-time sent the Spanish champions into the last eight.

United dominated possession for large portions of the second half but, as they have done so often, Atletico built a wall of defensive resistance – and when they did threaten, goalkeeper Jan Oblak provided the final barrier.

He saved brilliantly from Raphael Varane’s header in front of the Stretford End as United were left to fight for a place in next season’s Champions League in the final weeks of the domestic season.

Elsewhere in Amsterdam, Darwin Nunez scored the winner as Benfica beat Ajax at home to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

After an entertaining first leg ended 2-2 in Lisbon, the return was far tighter and the visitors had done little to threaten before Nunez struck.

The Uruguayan beat Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to head in a whipped free-kick with 13 minutes to go.

RESULTS

Man Utd 0-1

(Agg 1-2)

Ajax 0-1 Benfica

(Agg 2-3)

TODAY @9pm

Juventus v Villarreal

Lille v Chelsea

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

