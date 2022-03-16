Leemon Ikpea: Lee Engineering’s Fabrication Yard to Be Major Manufacturing Hub

Until now, equipment used in the oil and gas industry are imported. Even gas cylinders are brought in from overseas. All that will end soon, says the Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering & Construction Company Limited, Dr. Leemon Ikpea. In this interview with Bayo Akinloye, he talks about how Lee Engineering is investing in the future. It is setting up a fabrication yard that will become a manufacturing hub for many equipment used in the oil and gas sector. In addition to that, the firm is working with Shell on a gas project that is expected to change the landscape of domestic gas. Excerpts:

Recently, Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), said one of the best policies the Nigerian government has implemented is the local content policy. It has accelerated the rate of development of indigenous firms. As a major player in the oil and gas sector, do you agree with that?

h yes. What the executive secretary has said is 100 per cent correct. We have discussed several times the importance of the NCDMB since its inception. So many Nigerian companies in the oil and gas sector have sprung up. Thanks to the local content policy. If not because of the NCDMB Act signed into law some years back. You will recall that before enacting that act, Nigerians and indigenous firms are relegated to the background. Foreigners are completely in charge of the oil and gas industry. It had always been a foreigners-dominated sector. The foreigners back then would get the big contract, hire Nigerians and pay them peanuts to do the real job. Foreign firms enjoy the big proceeds. In that sense, the local content policy serves as the saviour to local players to feature more in bigger opportunities. In my humble opinion, it is one of the best policies put in place and followed through to engender development and improve the capacity of Nigerians playing in the oil and gas sector. It has not only changed the face of the industry. Its multiplier effects are beyond description. I have been in the industry for almost 45 years; I have seen the transformation brought about by the local content policy through the NCDMB. Today, Nigerians are fully involved in the sector. For instance, Nigerians are players in the marginal fields. Nigerians are involved in fabrication. Local companies are setting up fabrication yards, creating job opportunities for millions of Nigerians. These and more are products of local content policy.

It has allowed indigenous firms like Lee Engineering to be more involved in developing the oil and gas sector. We have established a factory fabrication yard, with over $100 million in the factory. It is by no means a mean feat for an indigenous company that has benefitted from the local content policy and the professional conduct of the NCDMB staff. Plans are underway to commission the factory this year, God willing. Credit also goes to the local content policy. The board comprises professionals determined to develop local players’ capacity and spur national development. It is hoped the board will remain above board in its dealing. More important, it is hoped the government will continue to provide a conducive environment for the board. The government’s support of the board is key to providing gainful employment to Nigerian youths. So far, the board and the federal government are laying a solid foundation in the industry and for Nigerians. The local content board works very hard for the benefit of the country. They ensure that the IOCs comply with the regulations per the local content policy.

Who are Lee Engineering’s international partners in the fabrication yard project it is currently building?

VDL KTI and Frames Systems are based in the Netherlands. Lee Engineering’s agreement with these international companies is based on fabrication will evolve into the manufacturing of heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and several other items in the oil and gas sector. These items, or rather, equipment, are usually imported. However, with the agreement, and by the time the factory is up and running, equipment will be manufactured in Nigeria. Through the transfer of technology, our foreign partners will support us because of the fruitful engagement with them.

You can describe this as a technically transferred technology; it is a big achievement for Nigeria and its citizens. The technology transfer will serve the country now and in the future. We hope that the government will support us and keep backing the local content board. If the board is empowered more, it will do more. The board has been above board and devoid of political leanings. If it stays that way, Nigeria will be the better for it. The NCDMB has been consistent and dynamic. The staffs are professional and want the growth of Nigerian companies. Their focus is to ensure that Nigerians are the main drivers of the oil and gas industry. That focus is really good news for Africa’s most populous nation’s economy; and, to be sure, a fertile ground for job opportunities. Nigerian youths are in for a lifetime of opportunities. We have a 10-year agreement that involves training our workers on this equipment. By the end of the 10-year programme of developing the capacity of our staff, the trainers can go back to their county, and our workers will take full control.

Why did Lee Engineering choose to work with these two firms, did the come highly recommended?

They are a global player in the oil and gas industry. VDL KTI is a competitive international company, and they came highly recommended. We have been their clients for a long time. In that vein, we entered into a partnership from just being mere clients. Because of our transparency and honesty, the firm decided to help become manufacturers of equipment given the 10-year agreement; that way, Lee Engineering will be able to produce high-end machines. So far, we have trained at least 50 of our staff over there. By the time the factory is commissioned, more workers will be trained. That agreement includes some of our partners’ workers coming to Nigeria to train our local staff for 10 years. It’s a technical agreement.

What’s the update on the Imo gas project?

That’s a very important project, I should say, and it is very crucial to national development. It will be a domestic gas hub in Nigeria when completed. It’s the number domestic gas hub in Nigeria. In the master plan, it remains number one. In other words, that project is extremely important to the government because that will help to distribute gas to the IPP projects. Many IPP projects do not have gas to power their plants. It holds a lot of promises, providing cooking gas to households and lay pipes to distribute gas to estates.

It is the most important gas project in Africa. It is the first of its kind. When it is commissioned, it will benefit the state a lot, to start with as the host state. Nigerians can set up LPG plants for the commercial provision of cooking gas. Right now, they import; even the gas cylinders are imported into Nigeria. And to let you know, we will be producing gas cylinders very soon. It is part of what we will be doing in the fabrication yard. It’s part of our plan. Again, we will say kudos goes to the local content board. It is a federal government project collaborating with Shell and indigenous firms like Lee Engineering in Imo.

In Lee Engineering’s over 30 years in business, this appears to be the most daring investment. Was your decision solely profit-based informed your decision?

No. It is not. The decision for this massive investment is beyond the desire to make a huge gain. It is essential to develop Nigeria and its teeming, energetic generation of young men and women. Technology has become a driving force for many things globally. As a third-world country, the technology deficiency is there not only for Nigeria but also for many African nations.

In other words, no developed country or firm will drop technology know-how onto our laps. The transfer of technology will not happen by wishful thinking or by just asking for it. The agreement was first for two years, renewed for three years, and later renewed for five years. That brings the agreement to a total of 10 years. The investment is all-encompassing with its pivot on national and human capital development.

Who are Lee Engineering’s clients?

All the IOCs are our clients. NNPC is also one of our major clients.

Does Lee Engineering have plans to build a refinery in the future?

Well, it won’t be a bad idea but future circumstances will determine the possibility of having a refinery. It may happen.

What’s the strength of Lee Engineering’s workforce?

We have 2,000 workers. At least 800 of these are full staff. Despite the recession and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee Engineering does its best to provide for their welfare.

The get-rich-quick syndrome has become a bloody affair with incessant ritual killings. As a successful businessman, what’s your advice for Nigerian youths?

They should know that life is not a bed of roses. They must understand every good thing starts with a step. They shouldn’t be in a hurry to fly, so to speak. It is often said: the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. Using devious means to amass wealth will not bring genuine happiness, and such money will not last long. Young Nigerians should learn and know that hard work and honesty still pay. Honesty is key. I started my business with a 40-foot container. My journey was progressive and enduring. Growth is a process. Sudden wealth is associated with a sudden end.

