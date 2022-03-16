Lawmakers Ask FG to Handover Moribund Refineries to IOCs

•Lament loss of N778bn operating loss, $26.5bn spent on maintenance

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday urged the federal government to handover the moribund refineries to international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria or other competent private organisations with a view to resuscitating the facilities.

The resolution of the lawmakers was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public Importance sponsored by Hon. Dagomie Awaji- Abiante.

Moving the motion, Abiante underscored the need for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to save Nigerians from the recurring hardship of petroleum products scarcity across the country.

He observed that exploration for crude oil commenced in Nigeria in 1937, when Shell D’Arcy was granted the sole concessionary rights over the whole territory of the country and crude oil was first discovered in commercial quantity in Oloibiri in present-day Bayelsa State in 1956 when the company drilled the first successful well.

He expressed concerns that the non-functioning of the refineries had resulted in payment of fuel subsidy, importation of bad fuel, and the resurgence of long queues at failing stations across the country which has seriously impacted negatively on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

The lawmaker while lamenting the whooping sum of $26.5 billion that had been wasted on the Turn-Around Maintenance of the moribund refineries over the years, said it should have been used to solve the problems bedeviling critical sectors such as education, health and road networks across the country.

He also quoted experts as saying that the amount spent so far on the Turn-Around Maintenance of the moribund refineries was capable of building three new refineries of the same size going by the cost analysis of refinery projects across the world.

He opined that if the moribund refineries remained under the control of the federal government, coupled with the inefficiency of the agencies of government in charge, it would be a great disservice to Nigerians who continue to bear the brunt.

He said, “The House is further aware that in order to meet up with high demand for refined petroleum products as a result of increasing population and economic activities; the federal government of Nigeria constructed three additional refineries namely: the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company with a capacity of 125,000 bpsd, commissioned in 1978; the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company With a capacity of 110,000 bpsd, commissioned in 1980; and the New Port Harcourt Refinery with a capacity of 150,000bpsd, commissioned in 1989.

“The House observes that the aforementioned refineries have become moribund and obsolete, and in an effort to resuscitate them, the federal government of Nigeria have spent a whopping sum of $26.5 billion (the Guardian, 21 March, 2021) on their Turn-Around Maintenance which has not yielded any positive results.

“The House notes that during the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo, machineries were put in place to commence the process of privatisation of the nation’s refineries from unnecessary wastage of foreign exchange earnings on Turn-Around Maintenance and operating losses.

He further said, “The House further notes that apart from the reported $26.5 billion, these refineries have in recent years reported operating loss of N778.71 billion (Punch Newspaper, 19 March, 2021) on these critical assets which can clearly be termed as wasting assets.

“The House believes that having wasted billions of dollars over the years, the Federal Government of Nigeria cannot successfully execute the Turn-Around Maintenance of the moribund refineries, hence it will be better for the Government to seek alternatives with a view to ensuring their resuscitation.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its joint Committees on Petroleum Resources and Public Procurement to ensure compliance.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Alex Egbona, tasked federal government to re-award the contract for the dredging of the Calabar Seaport to a reputable company with a mandate to complete the project within a specified time frame.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

