Kwara First Lady Emerges ‘Teacher of the Month’

Hammed Shittu

Wife of the Kwara State Governor and founder of Ajike Foundation, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has emerged as the teacher of the month.



AbdulRazaq, an accomplished diplomat, was the former Minister/Head, Consular Education and Welfare Section, Nigeria High Commission, London, and Director, Economic Consular and Legal Department, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria.



She has since risen to be appointed ambassador in situ by the President in Council, conveyed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



A statement by organiser of the event called ‘Raise’ signed by its convener, Mr. Ibraheem Abdullateef, an alumnus of US-based African Liberty, stated that the award was due to the competence and integrity of the first lady.



“Given her rich profile and remarkable trajectory, the organisers of Raise consider Her Excellency Amb. Olufolake AbdulRazaq is the most fitting teacher for the month,” said the statement. “We are very much convinced that young men and women will learn tremendously from her success story in career and leadership, which will no doubt impact their lives positively, thereby help in grooming better and more responsible young people in our society.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

