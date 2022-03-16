Insurance Underwriter Empowers over 200 Female Entrepreneurs with Financial Support

Ebere Nwoji

As part of its continued effort to support women and the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) in Nigeria, AXA Mansard insurance has provided financial and capacity development support for over 200 female SME owners in Nigeria.

It provided the support through a capacity development conference organised by SME 100 Africa, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

SME 100 Africa is a social enterprise that supports young African entrepreneurs along their journey towards professional success.

Speaking during the conference, Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, said that collaborating with SME 100 to empower SMEs is another way in the series of programmes and initiatives that AXA Mansard was using to inspire and empower women.

According to her, AXA Mansard’s commitment to SMEs is not just about the ripple effect it will have on the economy, also about the gap that it will bridge.

“And empowering these brilliant business owners around the International Women’s Day, is our way of raising the awareness about the different socio-economic possibilities of unlocking the potential of women either in business, career or other social endeavour,” she explained.

Speaking on the SME business pitch competition, which happened on the side line of the conference, the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami explained that the goal of the company in investing in the competition was not just to highlight the ingenuities of female SMEs in Nigeria, but to give them constructive feedback on how to improve their business and help them understand the importance of Insurance.

She said, “For us, It is not just about who gets to win the prize money. The prize money is one of the many benefits of participating in this competition. The real value is for us to demonstrate our role to business owners as being not just an Insurance company that pays claims when the unforeseen happens, but as the Insurance partner who Is there for you every step of the way; giving you feedback, providing expert opinion, and assuring you that you can take on the world, confident that you are covered.

