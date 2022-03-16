Informal Sector, Key Driver of Economic Growth, Says Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has described the informal sector as the key driver of economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation of every nation.

Oyetola said this yesterday during a meeting with members of the state’s Artisan Workers Union (AWU), in Osogbo.

The governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

Oyetola said the sector is one the largest employers of labour in the developing world while providing important and unique skills development.

He said that due to its importance and positive contributions to the economy of the state, his administration had made it its priority to see to its survival and sustainability.

The governor, who commended members of the informal sector for their support for his administration, said the state government would continue to provide a business friendly environment for the survival of their businesses.

He said his administration would continue to patronise them for economic development and viability.

On the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Oyetola urged members of the association to vote for him for continuity.

The governor, who assured them of government’s support at all times, said their votes for him during the election would be for economic stability, progress and development.

He said that his administration would not withhold its support to the association if re-elected but would put more efforts in ensuring their survival.

The governor said that the economic prosperity of members of the association is his priority and that the state’s Civic Engagement Centre would continue to engage them to see that their businesses would thrive.

In his remarks, the Chairman of AWU, Mr. Kareem Owolabi, commended the governor for his various programmes for the masses in the state.

Owolabi noted that members of the association were beneficiaries of the government’s monthly food support scheme, which he said had greatly increased their output.

He also said that members of the association were the first to benefit from the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) empowerment programme of the state government.

Owolabi said: “The recently introduced Gbowoga initiative to empower artisans as well as SMEs benefitted us immensely.

“We were given about 1000 forms to distribute to our members in all the local government areas in the state.

“We also benefited from the N30,000 empowerment programme by the state government.

“We are indeed grateful to the governor and we promise our continued support for his administration.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

