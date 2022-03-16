House to Investigate Alleged Excessive Bank Charges by DMBs

Juliet Akoje in Abuja



The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Banking and Currency to investigate alleged excessive charges on bank transactions by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion on the need to investigate the alleged imposition of excessive charges on bank transactions by DMBs in Nigeria by Hon. Sergius Ose Ogun during plenary on Wednesday.

Ogun noted that Section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly.

The lawmaker revealed that most of the DMBs in Nigeria impose excessive and non-statutory charges on varying bank transactions carried out by customers.

“Aware that in January 2020, in the bid to, among other things, stop the indiscriminate imposition of charges by Deposit Money Banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a Guide to Charges by Banks, other Financial Institutions and Non-Bank Financial Institutions, stating the approved bank charges to be imposed by Deposit Money Banks,” Ogun said.

He raised a concern that despite the guide issued by the CBN, some banks still deduct outrageous amounts of money from their customers in the guise of bank charges with different descriptions.

“That in most cases, the deductions are already covered by the CBN approved monthly Account Maintenance Fee (AMF), thus amounting to double deduction,” Ogun stated.

Hon. Sada Sole, while contributing in support of the motion, stated that: “The most worrying thing is when you go to deposit money, your are charged. For going to keep your money which is the greatest role of the banks, you are charged and again when you go to withdraw, you are charged.

“You will not believe this ratings of charges Mr Speaker. Account maintenance fee, electronic transfer, credit cards charges, debit cards charges, issuance statements of account charges etc.”

