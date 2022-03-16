House Committee Tackles NNPC for Allegedly Protecting its Subsidiaries from Lawmakers’ Summons

Juliet Akoje





The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has indicted the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) of shielding its subsidiaries from honouring several summons extended to them by the National Assembly over audit queries raised against them running to several trillions of naira over the years.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke (Osun-PDP) disclosed this when management of the NNPC led by its Chief Financial Officer, CFO, Mallam Umar Ajiya, who represented the Group Managing Director, GMD, Mele Kyari appeared before the Committee on numerous queries raised against the company yesterday.

Oke expressed displeasure over the failure of the NNPC and its subsidiaries to honour all the invitations that were extended to them on the various audit queries from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation, which bordered on gross violation of financial regulations and non-rendition of financial accounts as and when due.

He said the Committee had resolved to extract the entire queries from the audit reports and publish them in national dailies for members of the public as well as the presidency to see how the people saddled with the responsibility of running the agencies are running them.

He declared that the Ninth Assembly would no longer tolerate such lukewarm attitudes from the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government any more in the overall interest of the nation.

Oke stated that, “we are not here to persecute anybody or any agency, it is just for the principle of fair hearing we are inviting the MDAs to defend the queries raised against them by the office of the Auditor General of the federation.

“We are calling you to appear before us over the queries, if you don’t come, we have no other option than to uphold the queries, if you don’t have something to hide, why are you running away from the parliament?”

He also directed the Clerk of the Committee to channel fresh letters of summons for the heads of the subsidiaries through the GMD, saying that each letter should contain synopsis of the audit queries as it affects each of the subsidiaries.

He further directed that the GMD should personally lead the heads of the subsidiaries to the hearing to respond to the queries on the day they are to appear

Ajiya, in his response pleaded with the Committee that management would never have any reason to shield the heads of its subsidiaries.

He, however, stated that the GMD himself had planned to appear in person before the Committee, but for certain circumstances beyond his control, assuring that henceforth the story would not be the same again.

