Heritage Bank Collaborates with FAMO to Empower Women

Nume Ekeghe

Heritage Bank Plc has joined forces with Fateema Mohammed Ogunkola Foundation (FAMO) to empower women to thrive in business as well as work life balance.

This move was made known at an event to commemorate this year’s International Women Day, themed, “Break the Bias,” with a host of top female dignitaries, converged for a 4-day virtual empowerment seminar for its staff, which focused on different aspects of the woman’s life – business, finances, work life balance, health, and the future.

Speaking at the event, Regional Executive, Lagos and Corporate Banking Division, Heritage Bank, Ms. Afolashade Alonge, said the society should strategize and focus on promoting women’s economic empowerment as a means of increasing the nation’s GDP.

According to her, closing the gender gap at every level of endeavors is a key to accelerating sustainable economic growth.

Alonge noted that it has been shown that women’s economic empowerment increases productivity and economic diversification.

She noted that to succeed and advance economically, women need the skills and resources to compete in markets, as well as fair and equal access to economic institutions.

Speaking on the partnership, the Convener of the event, Fateema Ogunkola said Heritage Bank saw the importance of heritage among women that is why the bank has decided to support FAMO to celebrate this year’s women day

She said: “The International Women’s Day is yet another opportunity to reexamine the critical role that women continue to play in building a peaceful and prosperous society.”

